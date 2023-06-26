Ovation Heartwood Preserve is a wonderful place for active adults to live, especially during the summer when there’s so much to do.

Nestled on 500 acres in Omaha, the upscale retirement community boasts 8 miles of walking and biking trails, a putting green and bocci court, and a rooftop deck among other outdoor spaces for socialization, exercise, fun and sun.

But summer can also pose risks for seniors due to recent extremes in the weather. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, this summer in Omaha is expected to be hotter and drier than normal. What’s more, Nebraska is located in Tornado Alley, where tornadoes most frequently occur from May through August.

Fortunately, safety is a No. 1 priority at Ovation Heartwood Preserve in the summer as well as all year round. “Coming up on this summer season, we’re making sure that we educate all residents and staff so that everyone knows what to do in the event of extreme weather,” says Collette Mieres, executive director of assisted living at Ovation Heartwood Preserve.

Mieres and her staff offer the following tips for residents and staff for staying safe this summer.

1. Stay tuned

Mieres urges residents and staff to stay up to date on the latest weather forecasts by providing every department in the community with weather radios. The devices are designed to receive continuous public broadcasts of weather reports and forecasts. Ovation Heartwood Preserve is also providing residents with flyers on disaster preparedness.

2. Stay hydrated

A key recommendation for seniors on hot days is to drink plenty of fluids, since dehydration can occur more quickly in older adults. And the more active residents are, the greater the risk. “If you increase your exercise, increase your water intake,” Mieres advises. “Staying hydrated in general is the best thing seniors can do!”

3. Wear light clothing and use sunscreen

Loose-fitting, light-colored clothes reflect the sun and let body heat escape, reducing the risk of heatstroke and exhaustion, the breakdown of muscle tissue and kidney damage. Any exposed skin should be protected by ample applications of sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

4. Check prescriptions

Seniors are more likely to take prescription medicines that affect the body’s ability to control temperature and sweat. According to the National Institute on Aging, taking drugs such as diuretics, sedatives, and some heart and high blood pressure medicines may make it harder for seniors’ bodies to keep cool.

5. Seek help

Staff at Ovation Heartwood Preserve’s assisted living and memory care communities are always available to help residents stay safe this summer. “We can apply sunscreen to residents if they need us to,” says Mieres. “And if they notice that their legs are unsteady or if they’re feeling unstable, they should reach out to us so we can order physical therapy.”

