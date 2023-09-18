If variety is the spice of life, then dining at Ovation Heartwood Preserve offers a varied, flavorful and comforting life experience!

Menus at the Omaha luxury retirement community are designed to change every six weeks to ensure variety and provide the high-end dining options that residents have come to expect.

“Many of our residents come together to socialize over meals, so we always try to give a variety of food to keep these times inviting and unique,” said Tyler Ratigan, a former chef and restaurant manager who is the director of culinary at Ovation Heartwood Preserve. “Many are looking for new foods to try, while others are looking more for comfort food. We always try to evolve our menu to meet all their needs.”

Under the direction of executive chef Matt Ruttle, the kitchen staff has expanded in recent months to serve the growing Ovation community in Omaha and maintain the high-quality cuisine. Fresh ingredients are key, he said, so beef, seafood and produce are sourced through local purveyors and delivered several times a week.

Ever popular is the range of breakfast items available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as well as Friday steak nights. And demand keeps skyrocketing for Chef Ruttle’s signature salmon with a sweet chili glaze. He has gone from ordering 25 pounds of fresh fish per week to 50 to 60 pounds.

Shepherd’s pie and lasagna remain perennial favorites, along with burgers, chicken sandwiches and Cobb salad. But Chef Ruttle’s chicken pot pie is Ovation residents’ favorite dish. “If I were to take it off the menu, they wouldn’t be pleased!”

To satisfy residents’ changing tastes, Chef Ruttle has rolled out new dishes that include hash browns, a hot smoked barbecue beef sandwich, and a chicken, rice and broccoli casserole. “Our residents,” he said, “are really picking up on the new options that we’ve been giving them!”

Comfort food is especially important, he said. “It really makes residents feel like they’re back in their homes. When they’re eating here, we try to treat the experience as though they’re coming to the dinner table. But at the same time, it has the feel of a restaurant in a fine hotel because of the hospitality we provide.”

Often overlooked in retirement community dining facilities is how food looks when served. Presentation is highly valued at Ovation Heartwood Preserve.

“We are constantly working on delivering a higher-end product,” said Ratigan. “All of our meals are made fresh to order and prior to service we go through how each dish is prepared and should be plated.”

Please visit ovationheartwoodpreserve.com or call 402.999.7900 to learn more about living and dining at Ovation at Heartwood Preserve.