At a time when the oldest generations are living longer and requiring extended care, one of the most important issues families face is how to pay for a loved one’s future in a quality memory-care community — with an emphasis on “quality.”

Memory care services at Ovation Heartwood Preserve in Omaha is one such community.

Here, residents experience exceptional quality of life under the compassionate care of highly trained professionals — those who understand the needs associated with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. Residents’ days are filled with engaging activities that not only keep them connected to family, staff and one another, but also help stimulate memory and improve mood.

Many seniors and family members ask: When is the right time to explore how to finance the move to an upscale memory care community like Ovation at Heartwood Preserve?

“It is never too early to start planning a move to a retirement community like this,” says Christopher A. May, a financial adviser at DC Retirement Strategies in Omaha. “The research for your dream retirement location really heats up in your 60s.” This is often the time when people realize they might need some assistance with taking care of a single-family home. “Maybe you’re getting tired of mowing the yard and cleaning the gutters. Maybe you’re looking for more social interaction.”

To identify financing resources and options, it’s best to speak directly with the family’s or loved one’s financial adviser. According to May, a financial adviser typically performs the following services.

Coordinates financial resources and helps identify how and when to put those resources to work for achieving goals

Recommends professionals who can help coordinate use of passive assets, such as equity in a home, real estate portfolio or ownership of a closely held private business

Helps determine the most efficient way to fund retirement living

At the same time, family members should be asking questions to ensure that a chosen senior community is a good match for their loved one. For example, how varied and healthy are the menus? Are the health and wellness facilities up to date and state-of-the-art? And is the staff available to attend not only to seniors’ medical needs but also to their social needs and interests?

It’s also important to consider that as a loved one ages, they may need more care. What resources will be available on-site in the event of a medical emergency, for example, and how easy will it be to transition from the assisted living facility to the memory care facility?

But what is the most important recommendation? “Have a plan!” says May. “If you’ve documented your goals, created plans to get there and been diligent with following your plans, then Ovation at Heartwood Preserve could be a great fit for you!”

For more information, call 402.588.5170 or visit ovationheartwoodpreserve.com.

