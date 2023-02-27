Breakfast — omelets, French toast, breakfast sandwiches — any time of the day or evening. Steak — filet mignon, prime rib, New York strip — every Friday night. Comfort food — potpie, country fried steak, meatloaf and mashed potatoes — all the time!

It sounds like the menu at a popular diner or steakhouse. But actually, this is the fare that residents and their guests look forward to at Ovation Heartwood Preserve, the upscale retirement community for active seniors in downtown Omaha.

Welcome to Lorraine’s, the restaurant for residents of the Ovation Memory Care community, as well as members of the independent and assisted living communities. A new building now under construction and opening later this year will house three additional restaurants offering distinctive dining experiences: casual fare at Miller’s and Bees Knees Bistro and fine dining at the 1863 restaurant.

Lorraine’s was named after the grandmother of Ovation’s owner, Rick Miller. Featured on the menu are her famous tuna noodle dish; a wide assortment of chicken, meat and salads; fresh seafood and vegetables; and soup and entree specials of the day.

While the menu at Lorraine’s is updated seasonally, it also changes to please residents’ tastes.

“We’ll be changing most of the current menu at Lorraine’s to lighter fare for seasonality but also to accommodate the likes and desires of our residents,” says executive chef Matt Ruttle, a professional restaurant chef who previously worked as a chef at a big tech company’s headquarters in California.

That means more Asian and Latin cuisine beginning in March, but also Chef Ruttle’s fresh chicken potpies along with build-your-own-pizzas, fish and chips, and omelets and breakfast sandwiches for dinner.

“Breakfast is an approachable meal option,” chef Ruttle notes. “I think it makes residents happy that they're able to choose whatever they want when they want it.”

This winter, a big hit has also been the weekly steak nights.

“On Friday nights we do different steaks — filet one week, prime rib the next, grilled rib-eye after that,” says Tyler Ratigan, a former chef and restaurant manager who is the director of culinary at Ovation Heartwood Preserve. “It’s a big, big crowd pleaser and our busiest night of the week. We get a lot of families who come in to enjoy meals with the residents and at a very reasonable price.”

When the upscale 1863 restaurant opens, it will also have items normally found on a fine steakhouse menu, including appetizers and side dishes such as French onion soup and Caesar salad, as well as traditional steak add-ons like bearnaise and bordelaise sauce. Unlike Lorraine’s, which is reserved for Ovation at Heartwood Preserve residents and their families, 1863 will be open to the public. Forks up!

To learn more about living and dining at Ovation at Heartwood Preserve, visit OvationHeartwoodPreserve.com or call 402.588.5170.

