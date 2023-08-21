More than 6 million Americans today live with Alzheimer’s. By 2050, nearly 13 million people will be afflicted with the disease, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Memory care facilities in retirement communities help these men and women with everyday tasks such as bathing, grooming and dressing, as well as activities that keep them occupied. But while obviously important, care of that kind doesn’t address the social and emotional needs that are critical to living meaningful lives.

Planned activities

“Many people think memory care staff simply schedule activities, but it’s more about planned activities that are focused on dealing with the range of residents’ cognitive disabilities, from mild to severe, in group settings,” said Camrynn Buckner, life enrichment director of memory care at Ovation Heartwood Preserve in Omaha. “We have to figure out what works best for everyone.”

What works, as Buckner and her team have learned, is a wide range of activities that connect memory care residents with others, with themselves and with their senses. The results are significant: improved memory, mood, sleep and overall health.

Fun group activities abound for easy socializing

Each week, memory care residents are offered classes in flower arranging, baking and painting, among other activities. If some members have difficulty in, say, holding a paint brush or picking up a flower, a staff member will hold their hands or hold a flower to their noses.

Especially popular in the community at Ovation Heartwood Preserve are the weekly sing-alongs. “We focus on nursery rhymes because they take them back to their childhoods,” notes Buckner. “It’s so interesting that they can remember all those lyrics!”

Memory care residents age 70 to 100 also respond to music trivia from the 1960s, calling out the name of a song or an artist, and to chair dancing, following the instructor’s movements. Music, in fact, provides a soundtrack to all activities.

One-on-one attention

But not every member of the memory care community at Ovation is comfortable in a group setting. For those individuals, staff will sit and talk with them one-on-one so they can reap the benefits of social interaction.

No matter the planned activity, however, it is the consistency of activities that gives those with cognitive impairment the stability they often desperately want.

“In memory care, our residents thrive on schedules, so it’s important to offer the same activity on a specific day every week,” said Buckner. “It gives them a sense of what’s coming each day.”

Therapy animal days are the best days

Twice a month a local volunteer group visits each room in the memory care facility with a surprise therapy pet — a kitten, a bunny, a puppy — even a baby goat. And for one blind resident who loves dogs, it’s enough to be in canine company.

“She really enjoys the tactile connections,” said Buckner. “She’ll just pet a dog for a while and have it lick her hand. It’s so restorative! And touching!”

