Looking to stay active during your golden years?

Physical activity that gets the heart rate up and the blood pumping helps release those feel-good endorphins and boosts energy levels. Cardiovascular exercises strengthen the heart and are crucial for older adults in maintaining their best health.

One challenge, however, is that it’s easy for people to neglect their health and opt out of doing fitness routines. It takes discipline. But, thankfully, group classes are a viable solution to help motivate people living in retirement communities.

Working out with fellow retirees is an excellent way to socialize — plus, it’s fun.

“Regardless of if you’re 20 or 80, exercising with others is more fun than exercising by yourself,” says Beth Ehlers, an exercise physiologist with Infinity Rehab and wellness director at Ovation Heartwood Preserve, an upscale retirement community in Omaha.

“And because it’s more enjoyable than exercising alone, you’re more likely to do it again.”

Ehlers designs and runs health and wellness programs for Ovation’s assisted living and memory care communities. Residents gather three times a week for 45-minute exercise classes that can be done standing or sitting. The classes include walking, fast or slow, indoors and out; strengthening and balancing; ballroom dancing; yoga; and drumming.

To enhance the classes, Ehlers selects songs from the ’50s through the ’80s, depending on the participants. Especially popular is the Elvis playlist she has put together, but practically any song with a beat works.

“What I look for is upbeat music that makes them want to move and sing along,” she says. “It really brings energy to the sessions and cranks the enjoyment level up!”

According to the National Council on Aging, the benefits of regular activity include preventing bone loss, relieving osteoarthritis pain, helping prevent chronic disease, boosting immunity and improving mood.

At the same time, being in health and wellness classes with other seniors enhances socialization and community-building, especially for newcomers and singles.

One newcomer, for example, lost his wife to a heart ailment two weeks after moving into the assisted living facility at Ovation Heartwood Preserve. The 91-year-old resident, who had been his wife’s caretaker, was using a walker for sciatica pain before trying a physical therapy class. Now he attends the class every day and has made friends with his classmates.

“The walker is gone,” says Ehlers. “He walks independently, and very fast. I think it’s giving him something to do and has really helped improve his emotional and mental health!”

For more information, or to schedule a tour, please call 402.999.7900 or visit the website at ovationbyavamere.com.

This content was produced by Brand Ave. Studios. The news and editorial departments had no role in its creation or display. Brand Ave. Studios connects advertisers with a targeted audience through compelling content programs, from concept to production and distribution. For more information contact sales@brandavestudios.com.