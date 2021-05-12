Braxton is an ADORABLE 20 lbs, PomChi mix. The adoption fee is $300 and covers age appropriate vaccines, a microchip,... View on PetFinder
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash near the Platte River south of Valley on Saturday.
A Nebraska woman in her 80s who contracted COVID after she was fully vaccinated against the disease has died. She had underlying medical conditions, officials said.
A quarter-century after Sand Hills Golf Club put Nebraska on the nation’s course map, the state is generating a second wave of intrigue for what’s coming the next year.
College Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Osborne advised University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduates Saturday to think about the impact they want their lives to have.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost discussed Nebraska's backup quarterback situation, the improvement of the Husker wide receivers and more on the radio Thursday night.
Two Bellevue teenagers have been charged with attempted first-degree murder after they were accused of attacking a 59-year-old man with a metal meat tenderizer and a wooden rod.
We learned a lot about the Huskers this spring, so as we head into the summer, Sam McKewon tries to project what the depth chart looks like at every position.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Charles Miller, 58, of Yutan, was the driver of the van that witnesses say was trying to pass another vehicle on a two-lane section of West Center Road.
Former board member Katie Sinsel was seated at the board’s table and wasn't wearing a mask. Superintendent James Widdifield repeatedly asked Sinsel to put on a mask or to leave.
The Omaha police union sent out a flyer this week urging people to vote against against candidate Cammy Watkins with the message: "In Cammy Watkins' Omaha, no one is safe."
