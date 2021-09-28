Breaking down Creighton's 2021-22 schedule

The Big East released its regular season schedule last week, officially filling up the Jays' slate for this upcoming season.

So let's break it down!

We'll start with the biggest question: Does this schedule help Creighton make the NCAA tournament?

Certainly the Jays are young and inexperienced — a schedule that's too overbearing could bog down the growth process. So the fact that the nonconference games don't project to be as difficult as recent years' November-December slates might help them gain some confidence early on.

Conversely, however, fewer marquee games could drag down CU's schedule strength. Creighton finished with one of the 25 toughest schedules in 2019 and 2020. It seems that the Jays should have enough top 100-ish nonconference foes this year (plus the Big East) to ensure their SOS won't drastically stand out. But we'll see.

My way-too-early guess: Creighton needs eight nonconference wins and 11 league wins (plus one or two in the Big East tournament) to feel good about an at-large bid. Obviously, avoiding bad losses and picking up quality wins is key — and determining which are which is a bit of a guessing game until January/February.