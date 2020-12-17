Briefly in sports

Basketball

Wayne forward earns preseason POY honors

Wayne State forward Erin Norling was named the preseason player of the year for the Northern Sun's South Division. Norling averaged 19.9 points and 8.0 rebounds as a junior.

As a team, Wayne State was picked to finish fifth in the South Division women's poll.

Volleyball

Flame named GPAC's top libero

College of St. Mary freshman Rachel Cushing was named the GPAC libero of the year Thursday.

The Council Bluffs Lewis Central graduate led the NAIA in digs (440) this fall. Also named to the league's first team were Midland's Taliyah Flores and Hope Leimbach, Concordia setter Tara Callahan and Hastings right-side hitter Lucy Skoch.

Mavs add Gretna transfer

Former Gretna standout Kenedy Schaecher is transferring from Northern Colorado to UNO, Maverick coach Matt Buttermore said Thursday.

"She's a great athlete who competed at a high level in both high school and club," Buttermore said of the defensive specialist.

Schaecher had 565 digs as a senior for Gretna in 2019.