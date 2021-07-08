Eagles announce stop in Omaha
The Eagles, one of the best-selling bands of all time, have announced a stop in Omaha for the “Hotel California” tour.
Tickets for the performance at the CHI Health Center, scheduled for 8 p.m. Sept. 28, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday on Ticketmaster for American Express card members. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16.
According to the band’s website, each night’s concert will feature all the tracks on the “Hotel California” album from beginning to end accompanied by an orchestra and choir. That will be followed by an additional set of the band’s greatest hits.
A limited number of VIP ticket packages are available. Details can be found at https://eagles.com/events.
The Eagles, which formed in 1971, have sold more than 200 million records. In 1998, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The “Hotel California” album includes the title song, “New Kid in Town” and “Life in the Fast Lane.”
— Bob Glissmann
Troopers find 262 pounds of pot in van
Troopers who stopped a van along Interstate 80 in central Nebraska confiscated more than 260 pounds of marijuana from a California man.
About 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper stopped an eastbound Ford Transit van for driving on the shoulder of I-80 near Lexington. During the traffic stop, the patrol said, a patrol dog detected the odor of a controlled substance coming from inside the vehicle.
Troopers searched the vehicle and found 262 pounds of marijuana in large boxes in the van’s cargo area. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Ceres, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and was taken to the Dawson County Jail.
— From staff reports
South Dakota man killed near Ogallala
A 73-year-old South Dakota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.
William Kennedy of Watertown, South Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. His wife, Judy Kennedy, 72, was taken to the Ogallala Community Hospital in Ogallala. A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday that Judy Kennedy was no longer a patient.
Investigators determined that a Jeep pulling a U-Haul trailer was stopped Wednesday on I-80 about two miles east of Ogallala because of a vehicle fire ahead of it. Judy Kennedy was driving a Chevrolet Malibu that struck the U-Haul trailer from behind about 5:45 p.m. MDT.
The occupants of the Jeep were not injured, the patrol said.
— Kevin Cole
Police say TikTok stunts led to damage
Omaha police believe teens participating in stunts inspired by TikTok are responsible for damaged fences in the Omaha area.
The Omaha Police Department’s Burglary Unit has identified more than 15 occurrences of fences being damaged in “Kool Aid Man” stunts, in which juveniles film themselves running through vinyl fences.
Anyone with information on parties who have participated in the TikTok stunt are urged to contact burglary unit investigators at 402-444-5843 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867), www.p3tips.com or by downloading the p3tips mobile app.
— Jessica Wade