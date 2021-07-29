Unhealthy air quality expected today
The Douglas County Health Department said Thursday that the air-quality index for the area is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups Friday.
The reason? Smoke filtering in from the wildfires in Canada. The smoke can cause serious health issues for those with heart and lung diseases as well as older adults and children.
The Health Department advises that anyone who may be affected by this should minimize outdoor activities.
“This situation is unusual but not unheard of,” said Russ Hadan, the Health Department's supervisor of air quality. “The people who are affected by these conditions need to be aware of the changing conditions for their safety.”
— Kylee Haueter
Catalytic converters stolen from buses
Someone has stolen $18,000 worth of catalytic converters from an Omaha school bus company.
The thefts occurred during a four-day period starting July 23, according to a police report filed by an employee of Student Transportation of America. All 12 of the catalytic converters, valued at $1,500 each, were taken from buses parked at a company lot near 85th Street and Crown Point Avenue in northwest Omaha.
A catalytic converter is an emission control device that can cost up to $3,000 to replace. Each catalytic converter contains small amounts of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium and can command large sums as scrap metal.
Thefts of catalytic converters are a nationwide problem that seems to spike when prices of rare metals go up, according to an Omaha police spokesman. Businesses where thieves can move rapidly from vehicle to vehicle often are targeted.
Police said it can take as little as 30 seconds for a thief to roll under a vehicle with a power saw, make cuts on each end of the converter and get away.
— Kevin Cole
Man sentenced in sex trafficking case
A 26-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court for sex trafficking of a minor.
Glenn Whitney was sentenced Wednesday to 250 months, or nearly 21 years, in prison. The federal system does not allow for parole.
After he is released, he will serve five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Federal agents began their investigation in September 2020 after an Omaha foster child was reported missing. The investigation found that a 16-year-old had engaged in commercial sex acts in the Omaha area with Whitney directing the activity, including where to conduct acts and how much to charge. Whitney received the money from those acts, prosecutors said.
The case was investigated by Homeland Security, the Omaha Police Department and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.
— From staff reports
Des Moines samples sewage for virus
DES MOINES — The Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority has begun sampling sewage as part of a national program to track the spread of the coronavirus and its variants.
The agency announced its participation Monday. Agency workers began collecting samples last week and shipping them to a national lab in Maine. The effort is being funded by the federal government and is expected to continue for eight or nine weeks.
Larry Hare, manager of the southeast Des Moines sewage treatment plant, said sewage sampling can inform officials if a dangerous virus or germ is circulating in a community.
“It will tell us whether we’re behind the curve or ahead of the curve,” Hare said.
Des Moines' participation comes as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus is spreading across Iowa and many other states.
Hare said the sampling is the first time the Des Moines agency has participated in a search for a virus, but it has previously provided samples for researchers looking for opioid drug use and other information.