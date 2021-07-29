A catalytic converter is an emission control device that can cost up to $3,000 to replace. Each catalytic converter contains small amounts of valuable metals such as platinum, palladium or rhodium and can command large sums as scrap metal.

Thefts of catalytic converters are a nationwide problem that seems to spike when prices of rare metals go up, according to an Omaha police spokesman. Businesses where thieves can move rapidly from vehicle to vehicle often are targeted.

Police said it can take as little as 30 seconds for a thief to roll under a vehicle with a power saw, make cuts on each end of the converter and get away.

— Kevin Cole

Man sentenced in sex trafficking case

A 26-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced in federal court for sex trafficking of a minor.

Glenn Whitney was sentenced Wednesday to 250 months, or nearly 21 years, in prison. The federal system does not allow for parole.

After he is released, he will serve five years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.