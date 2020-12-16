The six other felonies Vazquez faces include escape using force or a deadly weapon and a string of gun charges. No trial date has been set.

Herrera, a 23-year-veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was among several officers who went to Vazquez's home on Aug. 26 to serve him with a warrant in the stabbing death of Edward Varejcka in March.

Prosecutors said Vazquez shot at officers as he and another man tried to escape.

Herrera was wearing plain clothes and was without a bulletproof vest. He was there, in part, as a translator. He was struck in the torso and underwent several surgeries before dying on Sept. 7. -- AP

Iowa lifts some virus restrictions; state reports 14 deaths

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa restaurants and bars may return to normal business hours but patrons must still wear masks when not seated for eating or drinking, and groups must be at least 6 feet from one another, according to a new proclamation announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.