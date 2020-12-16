Free flu shots to be offered at Omaha's Siena Francis House
Free flu shots will be offered Thursday at Omaha's Siena Francis House.
CHI Health partnered with Siena Francis House, Open Door Mission and other shelters to offer the shots.
Nursing staff from Omaha’s Visiting Nurse Association will administer the vaccine.
People who think they may qualify for a free flu shot can go to the Siena Francis House, 1117 N. 17th St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The free shots were given to people at the Open Door Mission on Wednesday morning. -- From staff reports
Suspect in death of Lincoln police officer pleads not guilty
LINCOLN — The 17-year-old suspect in the shooting death of a Lincoln police officer pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree murder and six other felonies.
Felipe Vazquez waived his court hearing on Wednesday and entered the pleas in writing in the death of investigator Luis “Mario” Herrera, the Lincoln Journal-Star reported.
The six other felonies Vazquez faces include escape using force or a deadly weapon and a string of gun charges. No trial date has been set.
Herrera, a 23-year-veteran of the Lincoln Police Department, was among several officers who went to Vazquez's home on Aug. 26 to serve him with a warrant in the stabbing death of Edward Varejcka in March.
Prosecutors said Vazquez shot at officers as he and another man tried to escape.
Herrera was wearing plain clothes and was without a bulletproof vest. He was there, in part, as a translator. He was struck in the torso and underwent several surgeries before dying on Sept. 7. -- AP
Iowa lifts some virus restrictions; state reports 14 deaths
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Iowa restaurants and bars may return to normal business hours but patrons must still wear masks when not seated for eating or drinking, and groups must be at least 6 feet from one another, according to a new proclamation announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The restriction on the number of people who may gather at one time is lifted, but groups or individuals must distance themselves from one another. Reynolds is also relaxing rules over attendance at high school, youth and adult sports events, allowing members of a participant's household to attend.
Reynolds' revised coronavirus pandemic emergency proclamation, which takes effect Thursday morning, follows an overall decline in the spread of the virus and hospitalizations in Iowa in the past month.
“The virus is still circulating in our communities and across the state, but if we continue to control the things that we can control and do our part to prevent another surge, there's no reason we can't effectively live with COVID-19 a little longer,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said the first shipment of Pfizer vaccines arrived Monday in Iowa, and as of Tuesday 500 health care workers had been vaccinated. After health care workers, the state has prioritized residents of long-term care facilities and workers there.
On Wednesday morning, the state reported an additional 14 deaths and 1,986 new confirmed cases in past 24 hours. -- AP
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!