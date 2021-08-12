Test sites open in Omaha, Lincoln
The company that ran the TestNebraska program has opened its own COVID-19 testing site in Omaha and another will open in Lincoln.
Nomi Health, which received a $27 million state contract in April 2020 to run testing sites across Nebraska, said it has opened a drive-thru testing location at Oak View Mall in Omaha and plans to open another one at Gateway Mall in Lincoln on Friday.
The sites are open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Nomi Health said they offer both PCR tests that produce results in 24-48 hours, and rapid antigen tests that produce results in an hour or so.
Appointments are not required at the new Nomi Health testing sites, but people are encouraged to pre-register by visiting nomihealth.com.
People who have health insurance will be asked to present their insurance card when they arrive at the testing sites, although the company said people without insurance will not be turned away.
The company closed its final TestNebraska sites in mid-July.
— Lincoln Journal Star
Deputy finds 45 pounds of pot
A deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office discovered 45.4 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday.
The marijuana and 5.25 pounds of hashish were found after a 31-year-old California man was pulled over for speeding near Interstate 80 and 72nd street, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
During a voluntary search of the vehicle, the deputy found a duffle bag that appeared to be packed with packages of marijuana. A K-9 deployed around the vehicle signaled that the odor of narcotics was emanating from the trunk.
A search turned up the marijuana and hashish, a controlled substance made from the cannabis plant.
The driver was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of possession with the intent to deliver marijuana over a pound, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, and drug tax stamp violations.
— Jessica Wade