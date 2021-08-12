Test sites open in Omaha, Lincoln

The company that ran the TestNebraska program has opened its own COVID-19 testing site in Omaha and another will open in Lincoln.

Nomi Health, which received a $27 million state contract in April 2020 to run testing sites across Nebraska, said it has opened a drive-thru testing location at Oak View Mall in Omaha and plans to open another one at Gateway Mall in Lincoln on Friday.

The sites are open Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Nomi Health said they offer both PCR tests that produce results in 24-48 hours, and rapid antigen tests that produce results in an hour or so.

Appointments are not required at the new Nomi Health testing sites, but people are encouraged to pre-register by visiting nomihealth.com.

People who have health insurance will be asked to present their insurance card when they arrive at the testing sites, although the company said people without insurance will not be turned away.

The company closed its final TestNebraska sites in mid-July.

— Lincoln Journal Star

