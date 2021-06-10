 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Briefly
0 comments

Briefly

  • Updated
  • 0

Virginia man dies in crash on I-80

A Virginia man was killed in a crash on Interstate 80 near Lexington when he lost control of the Dodge Ram he was driving and the pickup truck rolled, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

About 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the pickup, which was pulling a camper, was westbound on I-80 at mile marker 243 east of Lexington when it crashed. Four people, all from Roanoke, Virginia, were in the pickup at the time of the crash, said Cody Thomas, a patrol spokesman.

The driver of the pickup, Bernard Eubank, 74, was pronounced dead at the scene. The three passengers in the pickup were injured. John Katon, 79, was flown by medical helicopter to Kearney and has since been transferred to an Omaha hospital. Belinda Katon, 74, and Sharon Eubank, 73, both taken to Lexington Regional Hospital.

— Bob Glissmann

Human remains found at Pawnee Lake

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of human remains at Pawnee Lake. 

The remains were found on the southwest side of the lake, and the location is being treated as a crime scene, officials said in a press release. The joint crime scene unit of the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Lincoln Police Department is investigating.

The age, race and sex of the person is not yet known. 

During the investigation, no public access is allowed for vehicular and water traffic on that side of the lake.

Pawnee Lake is west of Lincoln between Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 34.

— Kylee Haueter

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert