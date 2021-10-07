Bryce C. Hudnut of Logan, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators determined that Hudnut was southbound on Iowa Highway 146 about 11:40 p.m. in a 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. The vehicle left the two-lane highway, rolled over and came to rest in the west ditch.

Deputies with the Poweshiek and Mahaska County Sheriff’s Offices assisted at the scene. Fire and rescue from the Searsboro Fire Department also responded to the crash.

— Kevin Cole

Trailer Park Boys

cancel Omaha show

The “Trailer Park Boys’ 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas featuring Ricky, Julian, Bubbles and Randy with special guest Terry from FUBAR” show scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Holland Center has been canceled.

According to a social media post from the promoter, the show's 2021 tour has been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances involving the health of an integral member of the touring party."