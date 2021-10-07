Collision near
Wisner kills 2
Two Nebraskans died Wednesday night in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 275 about two miles southeast of Wisner.
Lance R. Arthaloney, 56, of Lincoln, and Martha Rodriguez, 60, of West Point, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cuming County Sheriff's Office. Mario Campos-Villalobos, 51, of West Point, was flown by a medical helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City for treatment.
Arthaloney was driving a 2001 Honda Odyssey minivan when it collided head-on with a 2006 Ford Escape driven by Campos-Villalobos. Rodriguez was a passenger in the Ford.
A spokesman for the Sheriff's Office said it has not been determined which vehicle crossed the center line into oncoming traffic.
Both vehicles caught fire after the collision. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Highway 275 was closed between Wisner and Beemer for about three hours. The Nebraska State Patrol and Cuming County Emergency Management were among several agencies responding to the scene.
— Kevin Cole
Logan, Iowa, teen
dies in crash
A 19-year-old Harrison County man died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash just south of Grinnell, Iowa.
Bryce C. Hudnut of Logan, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Iowa State Patrol. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Investigators determined that Hudnut was southbound on Iowa Highway 146 about 11:40 p.m. in a 2016 Nissan Titan pickup truck. The vehicle left the two-lane highway, rolled over and came to rest in the west ditch.
Deputies with the Poweshiek and Mahaska County Sheriff’s Offices assisted at the scene. Fire and rescue from the Searsboro Fire Department also responded to the crash.
— Kevin Cole
Trailer Park Boys
cancel Omaha show
The “Trailer Park Boys’ 20th Anniversary Sunnyvale Xmas featuring Ricky, Julian, Bubbles and Randy with special guest Terry from FUBAR” show scheduled for Dec. 2 at the Holland Center has been canceled.
According to a social media post from the promoter, the show's 2021 tour has been canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances involving the health of an integral member of the touring party."
"Well our Christmas plans have gone to crap. Everything’s going to be OK, but we had to make one of the hardest decisions today and cancel the tour," the post reads.