Three are arrested

in Lincoln homicide

Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man, marking Lincoln's first homicide of 2022.

Derrick Pearson, 32, and Briana Jelinek, 31, were arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Micah Berggren, 25, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Officers went to a spot near 28th and F Streets about 6:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of two men fighting. The officers found one man who was unresponsive and attempted lifesaving measures. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials have not released his identity.

Officials said they still were investigating what happened and plan to release further information on Friday morning. — Alia Conley and Molly Ashford

Man dies in car-semi

crash in Hastings

A 71-year-old man died Wednesday in a two-vehicle collision near the entrance to Central Community College in Hastings.

Frank Larson of Hastings was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a spokesman for the Hastings Police Department. The crash occurred about 4:35 p.m.

Investigators determined that Larson was driving a 2002 Buick Regal northbound on Technical Boulevard and failed to yield to traffic on U.S. Highway 6. The Buick was struck by an eastbound semitrailer, whose driver was not injured.

The crash caused Highway 6 traffic to be diverted in both directions until 7:30 p.m.

Larson is the 94th person to die this year on Nebraska roads. — Kevin Cole