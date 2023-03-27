CORRECTION

A poster published in Monday's World-Herald referenced Creighton playing South Dakota State in the NCAA tournament. Creighton's opponent was San Diego State.

SOFTBALL

UNO award

UNO senior Kamryn Meyer was named the Summit League softball pitcher of the week on Monday.

Meyer picked up a pair of complete-game wins. The right-hander struck out nine in a 2-1 win over Creighton last Wednesday, then she struck out 15 in a four-hitter against St. Thomas on Saturday.

Meyer passed the 600 career strikeout mark Saturday and is 75 shy of the program's all-time record. Meyer is 7-5 this season with eight complete games and a league-best 1.21 ERA.

The Mavs will play at Wichita State at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

FOOTBALL

Ravens Lamar

Lamar Jackson said Monday he has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, saying the team “has not been interested in meeting my value."

In a series of tweets, the star quarterback said he requested a trade as of March 2. On March 7, the Ravens put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Jackson and said they were still hopeful they could reach a long-term deal with him.

“As of March 2nd I requested a trade from the Ravens organization for which the Ravens has not been interested in meeting my value,” Jackson said on Twitter. “Any and everyone that’s has met me or been around me know I love the game of football and my dream is to help a team win the super bowl.”

Jackson may not need a trade to join a new team. The nonexclusive franchise tag allows him to negotiate with other clubs. However, it also gives Baltimore a chance to match any agreement he makes. The decision to make the trade request public may be an attempt to deter the Ravens from matching another team's offer — or an attempt to spur more interest among other teams by declaring that he wants out of Baltimore.

If Jackson makes a deal with another team and the Ravens don't match, that team would owe Baltimore two first-round draft picks.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh spoke extensively about Jackson on Monday at the league's owners meetings in Phoenix.

“I haven't seen the tweet. That's an ongoing process,” Harbaugh said. “I'm following it very closely, just like everybody else is here, and looking forward to a resolution. I'm excited, thinking about Lamar all the time, thinking about him as our quarterback. We're building our offense around that idea.”

Jackson was the 2019 NFL MVP. His passing and running ability make him one of the game’s biggest stars. At age 25, he already is one of six quarterbacks in NFL history with 10,000 yards passing and 4,000 rushing.

Jackson has been hurt at the end of the past two seasons, and the Ravens haven’t reached the AFC championship game with him. If he remains with Baltimore, he’ll have a new coordinator. The Ravens hired Georgia’s Todd Monken for that position after the end of last season.

Harbaugh said he anticipates Jackson being Baltimore's quarterback at the start of next season.

“You've got to plan for all the contingencies for sure,” Harbaugh said. “But I'm pretty fired up about Lamar Jackson. I mean, Lamar Jackson is a great player. Lamar came back in great shape last year. He's fired up to play. That's the Lamar that I'm looking forward to seeing. Can't wait to get back on the grass and go to work, and I'm confident that's going to happen.”

Harbaugh tried to stay upbeat about the prospects of Jackson's return. If Jackson does come back and play this season on Baltimore's $32.4 million franchise tag, it could certainly be an awkward situation, and the coach will have his work cut out for him trying to soothe any hard feelings.

“Nothing's changed in terms of the relationships, how we feel about Lamar, how we want to build our team," Harbaugh said.

Jackson does not have an agent. In a memo sent to teams last week and obtained by The Associated Press, the NFL management council said a person who is not an NFLPA-certified agent may be contacting clubs and attempting to persuade them to negotiate with Jackson. The memo reminded teams that, under the collective bargaining agreement, if a player is representing himself, an offer sheet can only be negotiated with that player.

Jackson said on Twitter the person in question never tried to negotiate for him.

BASKETBALL

Villanova WNBA

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Villanova star and AP All-American Maddy Siegrist will not return for a fifth season and has declared for the WNBA draft.

Siegrist led Villanova to a 30-7 overall record and the Sweet 16 for the second time ever this season. She led the country in scoring at 29.2 points per game and averaged 9.2 rebounds. She's the two-time Big East Player of the Year.

Siegrist played four seasons and is the career leading scorer in Villanova basketball history for both men and women with 2,896 points. She also became the career leading scorer in Big East history for men and women with 1,693 points, in regular-season conference games only.

“I can’t thank Villanova enough for welcoming me into the greatest community on Earth," Siegrist said. "From the first day I stepped on campus, I knew this would be my forever home. My college basketball career was everything that I dreamed of and more. However, when I look back on my career it is the people at Villanova and the relationships that I made that I am going to cherish forever.”

The NCAA granted athletes affected by the COVID-19 pandemic an extra season of eligibility. Siegrist decided the time was right to jump to the WNBA.

The Wildcats lost to Miami in the Sweet 16, meaning Siegrist had until Monday's deadline to decide if she would return for another season or declare for the draft. Players on teams still alive in the NCAA Tournament have 48 hours after their final game to make a decision. The WNBA draft is April 10.

Siegrist scored 20 or more points in all 37 games this season, including 17 games of 30 points or more. The 37 consecutive 20-point game stretch is the longest streak by any women’s or men’s Division I player this century. She scored a career-best 50 points against Seton Hall on Feb. 11 on 20-of-26 shooting.

“The statistical numbers that she recorded are going to be there forever which is so special when you see what Maddy accomplished throughout her amazing career,” Villanova coach Denise Dillon said.

“With that said, when you leave your mark on people as Maddy has there is nothing greater. I think that is by far the greatest accomplishment as a student-athlete where you can be recognized as being an authentic person as opposed to just a great athlete. Maddy will continue to impact the world in whatever she does.”

Doncic

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has avoided a one-game suspension for now after the NBA rescinded his 16th technical foul Monday.

The league's decision cleared Doncic to play at Indiana on Monday night as the fading Mavericks try to stay in the Western Conference playoff race.

Dallas entered the game against the Pacers 11th in the West, one spot out of the play-in tournament a year after going to the conference finals.

The Mavs are on a four-game losing streak, including consecutive losses to lowly Charlotte. Doncic got the technical that was rescinded in the second of those losses Sunday.

The technical came with 7:51 remaining in the third quarter of a 110-104 loss when Doncic argued a no-call after missing a shot on a drive to the basket.

Crew chief Kevin Scott said in a pool report after the game that Doncic used “a profanity directed at the officials in protest to a no-call that was correctly judged in postgame video review.”

It's the second time Doncic has had a technical foul rescinded this season.

After the first loss to the Hornets in Dallas last week, Doncic said he was as frustrated as he's been in his stellar five-year career that has included four trips to the All-Star game.

Doncic hinted at off-court issues that were taking the joy out of the game, but wouldn't elaborate beyond saying it was in his private life.

The 24-year-old shared those thoughts the same day he was fined $35,000 for making a money gesture toward the refs when he was apparently upset over a non-call on his missed layup in the final seconds.

“I think you can see it with me on the court,” Doncic said. “Sometimes I don’t feel it’s me. I used to have really fun, smiling on court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball.”

BASEBALL

Brewers

PHOENIX (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers signed first baseman Luke Voit and designated Keston Hiura for assignment Monday as part of a flurry of moves they made to prepare for the start of the season.

Voit had arrived in camp on a minor-league deal at the start of spring training but opted out of that contract last week, enabling him to negotiate with other teams. The 2020 MLB home-run leader instead stayed with the Brewers on a one-year, major-league deal that includes a club option for 2024.

The 32-year-old Voit batted .226 with 22 homers, 69 RBIs and a .308 on-base percentage in 135 games with the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals last season. Voit’s best year came in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he batted .277 with 22 homers and 52 RBIs in 56 games with the New York Yankees.

Hiura, 26, posted a .938 OPS in 84 games as a rookie in 2019 but hasn’t approached that production since. He batted .226 with 14 homers and 32 RBIs in 80 games last season and struck out in 111 of his 266 plate appearances.

The Brewers also indicated rookie second baseman Brice Turang, right-handed pitcher Gus Varland and utilityman Owen Miller have made the major-league roster.

Varland, 26, was a Rule 5 draft pick from the Los Angeles Dodgers. That means Brewers must keep him on their major-leaguer roster all season or place him on waivers. If he clears waivers, Varland must be offered back to the Dodgers for $50,000.

Turang, 23, batted .286 with a .360 on-base percentage, 13 homers, 78 RBIs and 34 steals in 131 games for Triple-A Nashville last season.

Miller, 26, batted .243 with six homers and 51 RBIs in 130 games for the Cleveland Guardians last season.

In other moves, the Brewers optioned infielder Abraham Toro to Nashville and reassigned outfielders Sal Frelick and Joey Wiemer to minor-league camp.