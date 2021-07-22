Woman sentenced in motorcyclist's death
A Bellevue woman was sentenced to two years of probation Thursday after she was found guilty of misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in connection with a motorcyclist's death.
Susan Barrett, 75, had faced maximum of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine after she pleaded no contest to the charge in Sarpy County. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped an infraction for failure to yield.
Authorities said Barrett, who was driving a Mazda 3 west on Harrison Street, tried to turn left and head south on 132nd Street on Sept. 21, 2020. She collided with a Honda Shadow motorcycle driven by Nicholas Scarpino-Vestal, 23, of La Vista, who was eastbound on Harrison.
Both had green lights, but Barrett turned in front of Scarpino-Vestal, causing his motorcycle to hit the front of her vehicle. He was thrown from the motorcycle and later died at a hospital.
— Kevin Cole
Fremont man critically injured in shooting
A 34-year-old Fremont man was taken to a hospital in critical condition Wednesday night after being found with multiple gunshot wounds just north of downtown Omaha.
Police said Gale Broncho-Bill was found about 11 p.m. along a curb near 19th and Paul Streets. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by ambulance.
Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a $10,000 cash reward following an arrest in a shooting.
— Kevin Cole
3-year-old girl falls into lake, drowns
LEXINGTON, Neb. — A 3-year-old girl drowned after falling into Johnson Lake without a life jacket Wednesday evening.
The Lexington Volunteer Fire Department dive team was called around 6 p.m. to the Medo’s Resort area of Johnson Lake.
Gosper County Sheriff Dennis Ocken said the search was called off around 10:30 p.m. but was resumed at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
About an hour later, the child's body was recovered in the Kirby Point area, northwest of where she fell in the water after flipping off of a flotation device.
Ocken said an autopsy will be conducted.
The identity of the child was being withheld, pending the notification of kin.
— Lexington Clipper-Herald