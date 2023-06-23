Teen dies in Jet Ski collision

An 18-year-old Highlands Ranch, Colorado, man died Saturday after two Jet Skis collided at Lake McConaughy, according to Keith County Attorney Randy Fair.

Fair said Landon Gressman was pronounced dead at the scene after being retrieved from the water.

Gressman, whose birthday was Saturday, was riding with a friend about 12:45 p.m. near Arthur Bay when he was struck by the second Jet Ski. The second youth was injured in the collision and transported to Ogallala Community Hospital.

The accident remains under investigation, Fair said.

"This is a reminder to pay attention to boats, Jet Skis and other watercraft around you at all times," Fair said. "There are designated 'no wake' areas, as well as swimmers in the water."

This is the first death at the lake this year. — Keith County News

State's jobless rate at 1.9%

Nebraska hit what may be its lowest unemployment rate ever in May.

The State Department of Labor said the unemployment rate during the month was 1.9%, which was down from 2% in April and 2.1% a year ago. That tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Nebraska also hit a 1.9% unemployment rate in spring 2022, but those rates were eventually adjusted upward during the state's annual benchmarking process this year.

“The preliminary May unemployment rate is a historical low for Nebraska,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin, who also noted that total nonfarm employment, which measures the number of filled jobs, reached its highest level ever.

In May, that total was 1,044,702, just over 1,000 more than the previous high set in November.

There were 1,041,876 state residents employed in May, which was about 1,600 more than in April and more than 4,500 more than in May 2022. The number of people classified as unemployed also was down nearly 600 from April and more than 1,800 from a year ago. — Lincoln Journal Star

Arrest made in March slaying

A 26-year-old Omaha woman has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 39-year-old man earlier this year.

Erykha Wilson is charged with being an accessory to first-degree murder. The charge stems from an incident when the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of the 39-year-old Laron Hodges in early March. One affidavit in late March alleged Wilson appeared to have knowledge about Hodges’ homicide.

A Douglas County judge set Wilson’s bail at 10% of $5 million Friday. She is being held in Sarpy County Jail.

Hodges was last seen by family members driving his black 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe vehicle on Feb. 2. A missing person report was filed with the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 7. His body was found in a garbage can in his SUV on March 9.

Wilson is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in mid-August. — Dan Crisler

Part of I-80 shut down

Omaha police temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near the 60th Street exit Friday morning after a man climbed onto a sign above the road.

Police said the man eventually climbed down from the sign around 10 a.m. and the Interstate fully reopened to traffic shortly afterward.

No injuries were reported. — Dan Crisler