BASKETBALL

Bob knight

Former Indiana Hoosiers coach Bob Knight was hospitalized over the weekend with an undisclosed illness but was not listed as a patient on Monday at two hospitals in Bloomington, Indiana, where he lives.

An email from the university about Knight’s health was sent to former Indiana basketball players on Friday asking for prayers and saying the former coach hoped to return home soon.

The university did not have an update on Knight’s condition on Monday.

The 82-year-old Knight won three national championships, 11 Big Ten titles and 662 games at Indiana before being fired in September 2000 after he allegedly grabbed a student by the arm in a hallway. The incident violated a zero-tolerance policy instituted by the university following an investigation into accusations of physical and verbal abuse made by former player Neil Reed, who died of a heart attack in 2012.

Texas Tech hired Knight in 2001, and he stayed there until retiring in 2008 with a then-Division I record 902 career wins.

Knight was succeeded by his son, Pat, at Texas Tech and moved back to Bloomington in 2019. Then, after vowing never to return to an Indiana University event, he relented on that promise by attending the Hoosiers' game against Purdue in February 2020, joined by dozens of his former players and former Purdue coach Gene Keady.

AWARD

Joel award

While Creighton men’s basketball fell just short of the NCAA Final Four, The World-Herald beat writer covering the team, Joel X. Lorenzi, was in Houston in Monday to receive a prestigious award from the United States Basketball Writers of America.

The USBWA awarded Lorenzi with its men’s basketball “Rising Star” honor, given annually to a beat writer under 30 years old. Lorenzi attended an award ceremony and later the NCAA title game between Connecticut and San Diego State.

Graduating December 2021 from the University of Missouri, Lorenzi is also an alum of the Sports Journalism Institute. He interned last year at the Indianapolis Star and Houston Chronicle before joining the World-Herald in summer 2022. He covered CU volleyball and Jays men’s basketball, chronicling the team’s roller-coaster season of highs and lows. Creighton made history – advancing to the school’s first-ever Elite Eight – before losing 57-56 to SDSU on a controversial final foul call. The USBWA noted the “broad spectrum” of Lorenzi’s work, which included in-depth features on Ryan Nembhard, Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner, detailed game coverage, and a thoughtful account of CU’s season-changing moment at Connecticut.

Lorenzi continues the trend of award-winning sports journalism on both the Creighton beat and beyond. The World-Herald captured several 2023 Associated Press Sports Editors “Top 10” awards for its division, with final standings to be announced at a later date.