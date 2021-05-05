You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website.German Shepherd dogs, as well as the other herding... View on PetFinder
Omahan Thelma Sutcliffe doesn't give a hoot about being America's oldest living person, but she bristles at the restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The woman suffered six bites on her face and hands, and the man had three bites on his arm, he said. Their dog was undergoing surgery on one of its legs Sunday evening.
After watching the Nebraska spring game, Adam Carriker shares his gut reaction to what he saw and learned from the Huskers in a new episode of the Carriker Chronicles.
The pit bulls' owner told The World-Herald that her dogs are vaccinated and that she plans to retrieve them from impoundment Tuesday. She said she was not home when the attack occurred.
Teddy Allen spent less than a full season at Nebraska. And on Tuesday, he announced he's going to New Mexico State, the fifth college he'll have attended.
Was Memorial Stadium half-full or half-empty? On a sun-splashed May Day when Husker fans returned to their favorite place, there was room for both healthy skeptics and cautious optimists, writes Tom Shatel.
Eight golf carts valued at more than $50,000 recently were stolen from two public golf courses in Omaha. The thieves likely took them to other states and resold them.
The 2021 NFL draft was the first time that two Nebraska offensive linemen have been picked in the same draft since 2009 and the second straight year the Huskers have had two selections.
The first Nebraska football home game of the 2021 season will now be on Sept. 4 against Fordham. That game replaces one against Southeastern Louisiana that was scheduled for November.
Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card to grade Nebraska's performance in all areas during Saturday's spring game.
