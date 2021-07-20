Bruce Rasmussen's retiring: Reflections on his Creighton legacy

Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen announced Monday that he'll be retiring on Aug. 16.
And as expected, the admiration from CU coaches, administrators, players and fans began pouring in soon after the news broke. There's plenty of coverage about Rasmussen and his Creighton legacy on Omaha.com.
But since there were so many stories shared Monday about Rasmussen, we've built this week's newsletter around the 27-year A.D. who's set to move on next month.
Here's more on Rass...
>> Coach Greg McDermott said he met Rasmussen in an arena hallway during the Missouri Valley Tournament years ago. Back when McDermott was coaching Northern Iowa.
McDermott had just suffered a loss, ending his season. Then Rasmussen pulled him aside.
"If Dana (Altman) ever leaves, you're going to be my first call."
McDermott has never forgotten that conversation.
"My initial thought as I kept walking, was, here's a guy who's trying to make me feel better after I've lost a really tough game," McDermott said. "But fast-forward to that spring of 2010 ... and I was his first call. I came to Creighton because of Bruce Rasmussen."
>> Kevin Sarver, Creighton associate athletic director, doesn't think Rasmussen gets enough credit for his coaching ability.
The CU women's basketball team went 196-147 during Rasmussen's 12-year coaching career. His best team, the 1991-92 squad, finished with a 28-4 record, secured the WAC regular season and tournament titles and won an NCAA tournament game.
"I contend that he's the best basketball coach, from an Xs and 0s perspective, that the university's ever had," said Sarver, who's worked at Creighton for 32 years.
"He always saw himself as a teacher. He always viewed things through that lense."
>> Sarver told a story Monday about a conversation he once had with Altman. It was back when Altman had Creighton rolling — winning conference titles and gaining notoriety — and there seemed to rumors every year that another school might hire Altman.
Sarver remembers Altman acknowledging this possibility but saying that Creighton could find a new coach and do just fine.
Here's Sarver's account: "He goes, Sarv, the reality is, Creighton basketball will always be Creighton basketball. The guy that's irreplaceable is Rass. Do everything to keep him."
>> Former women's basketball player Marissa (Janning) Murphy still remembers her first interaction with Rasmussen. It came on a recruiting visit.
"It was really cool," Murphy said. "He was so warm and welcoming. He just has that charisma. It doesn't feel like there's the hierarchy. He's very personable. He's down to earth. He doesn't make you feel like you're this small little dot on campus."
>> Women's basketball coach Jim Flanery talked Monday about Rasmussen's fundraising efforts to build D.J. Sokol Arena, which opened in 2009.
The facility's been a game-changer for his program, according to Flanery. Big East coaches were complimentary of the arena (and its atmosphere) when they visited for the first time after CU joined the league, Flanery said.
And it wasn't a simple project to deliver on.
"Fundraising at Creighton is not easy," Flanery said. "(Rasmussen's) talked to me a lot about how you think you have this amount of money and then all of a sudden you don't. I have an appreciation for how much you have to grind to get to a point where you can build something as special as that."
