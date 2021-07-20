Bruce Rasmussen's retiring: Reflections on his Creighton legacy

The CU women's basketball team went 196-147 during Rasmussen's 12-year coaching career. His best team, the 1991-92 squad, finished with a 28-4 record, secured the WAC regular season and tournament titles and won an NCAA tournament game.

"I contend that he's the best basketball coach, from an Xs and 0s perspective, that the university's ever had," said Sarver, who's worked at Creighton for 32 years.

"He always saw himself as a teacher. He always viewed things through that lense."

>> Sarver told a story Monday about a conversation he once had with Altman. It was back when Altman had Creighton rolling — winning conference titles and gaining notoriety — and there seemed to rumors every year that another school might hire Altman.

Sarver remembers Altman acknowledging this possibility but saying that Creighton could find a new coach and do just fine.

Here's Sarver's account: "He goes, Sarv, the reality is, Creighton basketball will always be Creighton basketball. The guy that's irreplaceable is Rass. Do everything to keep him."

>> Former women's basketball player Marissa (Janning) Murphy still remembers her first interaction with Rasmussen. It came on a recruiting visit.