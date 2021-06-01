 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bruce

Bruce

Bruce

Oh, hi there -- My name's Bruce! I'm a 9-month old terrier mix and I'm looking for a new family.... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert