Meet Bruno, gentle playmate and lap dog extraordinaire. Bruno has become a beloved favorite of staff and volunteers here at... View on PetFinder
Omaha radio personality Chris Baker was fired Wednesday after posting an offensive tweet about the Derek Chauvin verdict.
Former Nebraska football coach Bo Pelini left Youngstown State in early 2020, but on Tuesday that program was punished by the NCAA for a recruiting violation Pelini committed while he was there.
The resolution would have added Nebraska to a list of 15 states already calling for a convention of states as described in Article 5 of the U.S. Constitution.
The Omaha Police Department on Friday released the main portions of the two officer body camera videos and cruiser camera video from the Nov. 19 fatal shooting of Kenneth Jones.
The offensive tweet that got his colleague Chris Baker fired doesn't represent the man he knew, Omaha radio personality Scott Voorhees said Thursday on his show.
In a season when you never knew what to prepare for, the last thing you prepare for is the ending. But it came swiftly and sharply for Nebraska’s volleyball team on Monday afternoon in downtown Omaha.
Nebraska in recent years hasn't met the expectations projected by ESPN's Football Power Index, and with the toughest 2021 schedule in the Big Ten, the numbers say it could be another tough season.
In the 1960s, several visionaries gave new life to Omaha's Old Market, which wasn't much of a market anymore. Is it time for another big change?
A small chain of restaurants in eastern Nebraska will pay $85,000 and issue an apology to a former teenage worker to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought against it by a federal equal employment agency.
Nebraska volleyball's entire season was filled with adversity, right up to the final match. But after Monday's loss in the NCAA tourney, what's next for the Huskers with another season right around the corner?
