In a year when fear and isolation became everyday vernacular, Buildertrend leveled up its efforts to help employees feel safe and connected.

The company, which specializes in cloud-based construction project management software, lowered the employee costs of health insurance premiums, strengthened its employee assistance program and established a diversity, equity and inclusion council. It also held virtual cooking classes, drive-through lunches and socially-distanced outdoor gatherings in the parking lot.

Culture

More than a year after the pandemic required all employees to work remotely, Buildertrend reopened its doors in May. The company has since implemented hybrid working to provide meaningful opportunities for no matter where they are working — as long as it supports their lives. Co-founder and CEO Dan Houghton said while Buildertrend’s work environment has changed, its culture of celebrating employees remains the same. The company’s Omaha headquarters at 11818 I Street has a rooftop bar as well as putting greens, a video gaming station, a basketball court, and more.