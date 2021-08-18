In a year when fear and isolation became everyday vernacular, Buildertrend leveled up its efforts to help employees feel safe and connected.
The company, which specializes in cloud-based construction project management software, lowered the employee costs of health insurance premiums, strengthened its employee assistance program and established a diversity, equity and inclusion council. It also held virtual cooking classes, drive-through lunches and socially-distanced outdoor gatherings in the parking lot.
Culture
More than a year after the pandemic required all employees to work remotely, Buildertrend reopened its doors in May. The company has since implemented hybrid working to provide meaningful opportunities for no matter where they are working — as long as it supports their lives. Co-founder and CEO Dan Houghton said while Buildertrend’s work environment has changed, its culture of celebrating employees remains the same. The company’s Omaha headquarters at 11818 I Street has a rooftop bar as well as putting greens, a video gaming station, a basketball court, and more.
“We want those who walk through our doors to feel like they belong, have a sense of security within their team and ultimately know that they are capable of succeeding beyond their own measure,” said Houghton. “Once you learn how to support your employees outside of goals and metrics, everything seems clearer.”
Growth
Buildertrend was founded in 2006 by Houghton, Jeff Dugger and Steve Dugger. in February, Buildertrend acquired its largest competitor, boosting its workforce to 781 employees in 25 states, including 524 in Omaha. Earlier this year, the company added a new position to its team: a“people advocate” who serves as a dedicated employee resource to support growth and development, professionally and personally, whether that is overcoming obstacles or achieving goals, or both.
“We want our people to thrive in meaningful ways, both professionally and personally,” said Brandy Menaugh, vice president of people at Buildertrend. “We emphasize the overall well-being of our employees by providing an opportunity to grow and succeed in a competitive, fast-paced work environment, but also by focusing on the importance of their lives outside of Buildertrend. We want our people to have the best of both.”
Buildertrend
Best places to work in Omaha Ranking:
Headquarters: 11818 I St., Omaha
Employees: 781
Primary Business: Develops cloud-based construction management software