BUILDING PERMITS for April 11
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Frk Development LLC, 4816 N. 187th St., $191,676; 18404 Larimore St., $137,068.

Westbury Farm LLC, 22021 I St., $183,156.

Corey Watton, 22045 Karen St., $181,836.

Charleston Homes LLC, 20905 Larimore Ave., $180,252; 9013 N. 169th St., $168,252.

Advantage Development Inc., 2914 N. 179th St., $172,096.

Spruce 180 LLC, 2907 N. 184th St., $165,736.

Lpc Properties LLC, 4606 N. 189th St., $163,896; 8609 N. 170th St., $152,664.

Joshua F. Perchal, 7220 N. 172nd St., $162,040.

Richland Homes LLC, 21322 I St., $161,484; 17623 Clay St., $119,780.

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21360 E Circle, $159,100.

M Group LLC, 3770 N. 192nd Terrace, $155,436.

Jeck & Company Inc., 21321 Grover St., $155,332.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6303 S. 199th Ave., $147,868.

Showcase Homes Inc., 4819 N. 187th Ave., $147,256.

Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4425 Big Elk Parkway, $142,056.

Marque Custom Builders LLC, 7308 Kilpatrick Parkway, $138,856.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4505 N. 193rd Avenue Circle, $135,936.

Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8202 N. 129th St., $133,792.

C R Investments Inc., 7104 N. 167th St., $119,392; 16618 Vane St., $118,300; 7102 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 16356 Mormon St., $152,408; 16364 Mormon St., $117,084.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 6122 S. 211th St., $150,124; 21064 Monroe St., $117,232; 18117 Camden Ave., $102,424; 18123 Camden Ave., $102,424; 18050 Camden Ave., $90,688.

City Of Omaha Planning Dept., 3813 Corby St., $97,584.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Michael T. Wolski, 8421 Brentwood Road, $110,000.

Kathleen M. Bonebrake Revolving Trust, 9453 Dewey Circle, $99,416.

John Snodgrass, 1833 S. 107th St., $80,936.

Mallory A. Anderl, 6309 Glenwood Road, $72,000.

Christopher Z. Wozniak, 3310 S. 188th Ave., $63,720.

Nicole B. Theophilus, 5210 Burt St., $62,500.

Donald L. Armstrong, 514 S. 211th St., $61,317.

Kelly R. Evers, 9936 Devonshire Drive, $60,000.

Douglas Halvorson Living Trust, 16618 Spring Circle, $58,384.

Rebecca A Feaster Living Trust, 17429 Valley Drive, $55,000.

Falcone Enterprises Inc., 2328 S. 219th St., $50,000.

Cortland Silliman, 9939 Essex Drive, $50,000.

Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 13605 Polk Plaza, $48,945.

Joseph Harwood, 17636 Jones St., $48,818.

Jon A. Smith, 20009 Elkhorn Ridge Drive, $47,000.

Patrick J. Becker, 6104 S. 194th Ave., $46,787.

Laura E. Swift, 503 Waterloo Drive, $40,000.

Annette M. Brandl, 732 S. 178th St., $37,922.

John Brownell, 4829 S. 167th St., $37,800.

Kerry K. Jackson, 5225 Kansas Ave., $35,980.

John L. Bockman, 4842 Orchard Ave., $35,380.

Dawn Marie Wickersham, 17317 Madison St., $34,800.

Sarah Toy, 602 S. 57th St., $34,174.

Yuanyuan Jia, 686 N. 164th St., $34,000.

Bonnie J. Hostetler, 3027 S. 163rd St., $32,700.

Gregory M. Tegeder, 4647 N. 78th Ave., $32,643.

Edson L. Bridges III, 760 Fairacres Road, $32,000.

Joseph M. Lofshult, 4013 N. 154th Ave., $30,955.

Charles F. Velinsky, 6254 Ponderosa Drive, $30,945.

Jeffry J. Huck, 3836 California St., $30,000.

Charles M. Graziano, 8074 Cedar St., $29,814.

John M. Glasgow, 8427 Westridge Drive, $29,295.

Robert T. Nirenberg, 4302 Fort St., $26,488.

Pastor C. Pantaleon Jr., 8942 Laurie Circle, $25,712.

Joseph D. Creel, 5108 Decatur St., $25,000.

Talisa Y. Delaney, 2607 Binney, $24,892.

Michaela Burke, 4723 S. 49th Ave., $24,480.

Lori D. Nabity, 17272 Pine St., $23,737.

Dawn Marie Wickersham, 17317 Madison St., $22,824.

Janelle R. Baber, 15684 Taylor St., $21,195.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Az Sutton Place LLC, 7215 Ontario St., $1,500,000.

Wal-Mart, 360 N. Saddle Creek Road, $1,000,000.

Westwood Plaza Limited, 2840 S. 123rd Court, $580,000.

Robert G. Kozol, 6056 N. 156th St., $317,520.

Global Industries Inc., 9364 N. 45th St., $101,000.

Kennedy Apartments LLC, 11905 P St., $84,750.

Mababil LLC, 1108 Howard St., $68,075.

Costco Wholesale Corp., 12300 West Dodge Road, $45,000.

Shops Of Legacy LLC, 16950 Wright Plaza, $25,000.

Mutual Investors Inc., 12100 West Center Road, $25,000.

OTHER PERMITS

38th & Leavenworth LLC, 3814 Leavenworth St., $7,665,044.

Phooey LLC, 17805 Burt St., $331,016.

Immanuel Retirement Community, 907 S. 173rd Court, $218,444.

Trevor Pearson, 19121 F St., $183,400.

Sergey Y. Tsvid, 18118 Trailridge Road, $36,720.

2223 Dodge Street LLC, 2223 Dodge St., $75,000.

Ames Ave Omaha LLC, 5050 Ames Ave., $36,000.

Rallen R. Zeitner, 5616 S. 27th St., $35,000.

Cmt Enterprises Inc., 4215 R St., $35,000.

Omaha Housing Authority, 5904 Henninger Drive, $35,000 .

