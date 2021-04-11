BUILDING PERMITS for April 11

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Frk Development LLC, 4816 N. 187th St., $191,676; 18404 Larimore St., $137,068.
Westbury Farm LLC, 22021 I St., $183,156.
Corey Watton, 22045 Karen St., $181,836.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20905 Larimore Ave., $180,252; 9013 N. 169th St., $168,252.
Advantage Development Inc., 2914 N. 179th St., $172,096.
Spruce 180 LLC, 2907 N. 184th St., $165,736.
Lpc Properties LLC, 4606 N. 189th St., $163,896; 8609 N. 170th St., $152,664.
Joshua F. Perchal, 7220 N. 172nd St., $162,040.
Richland Homes LLC, 21322 I St., $161,484; 17623 Clay St., $119,780.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21360 E Circle, $159,100.
M Group LLC, 3770 N. 192nd Terrace, $155,436.
Jeck & Company Inc., 21321 Grover St., $155,332.
Pine Crest Homes LLC, 6303 S. 199th Ave., $147,868.
Showcase Homes Inc., 4819 N. 187th Ave., $147,256.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4425 Big Elk Parkway, $142,056.
Marque Custom Builders LLC, 7308 Kilpatrick Parkway, $138,856.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4505 N. 193rd Avenue Circle, $135,936.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 8202 N. 129th St., $133,792.
C R Investments Inc., 7104 N. 167th St., $119,392; 16618 Vane St., $118,300; 7102 N. 167th Ave., $102,424.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 16356 Mormon St., $152,408; 16364 Mormon St., $117,084.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 6122 S. 211th St., $150,124; 21064 Monroe St., $117,232; 18117 Camden Ave., $102,424; 18123 Camden Ave., $102,424; 18050 Camden Ave., $90,688.
City Of Omaha Planning Dept., 3813 Corby St., $97,584.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Michael T. Wolski, 8421 Brentwood Road, $110,000.
Kathleen M. Bonebrake Revolving Trust, 9453 Dewey Circle, $99,416.
John Snodgrass, 1833 S. 107th St., $80,936.
Mallory A. Anderl, 6309 Glenwood Road, $72,000.
Christopher Z. Wozniak, 3310 S. 188th Ave., $63,720.
Nicole B. Theophilus, 5210 Burt St., $62,500.
Donald L. Armstrong, 514 S. 211th St., $61,317.
Kelly R. Evers, 9936 Devonshire Drive, $60,000.
Douglas Halvorson Living Trust, 16618 Spring Circle, $58,384.
Rebecca A Feaster Living Trust, 17429 Valley Drive, $55,000.
Falcone Enterprises Inc., 2328 S. 219th St., $50,000.
Cortland Silliman, 9939 Essex Drive, $50,000.
Mercy Timbercreek LLC, 13605 Polk Plaza, $48,945.
Joseph Harwood, 17636 Jones St., $48,818.
Jon A. Smith, 20009 Elkhorn Ridge Drive, $47,000.
Patrick J. Becker, 6104 S. 194th Ave., $46,787.
Laura E. Swift, 503 Waterloo Drive, $40,000.
Annette M. Brandl, 732 S. 178th St., $37,922.
John Brownell, 4829 S. 167th St., $37,800.
Kerry K. Jackson, 5225 Kansas Ave., $35,980.
John L. Bockman, 4842 Orchard Ave., $35,380.
Dawn Marie Wickersham, 17317 Madison St., $34,800.
Sarah Toy, 602 S. 57th St., $34,174.
Yuanyuan Jia, 686 N. 164th St., $34,000.
Bonnie J. Hostetler, 3027 S. 163rd St., $32,700.
Gregory M. Tegeder, 4647 N. 78th Ave., $32,643.
Edson L. Bridges III, 760 Fairacres Road, $32,000.
Joseph M. Lofshult, 4013 N. 154th Ave., $30,955.
Charles F. Velinsky, 6254 Ponderosa Drive, $30,945.
Jeffry J. Huck, 3836 California St., $30,000.
Charles M. Graziano, 8074 Cedar St., $29,814.
John M. Glasgow, 8427 Westridge Drive, $29,295.
Robert T. Nirenberg, 4302 Fort St., $26,488.
Pastor C. Pantaleon Jr., 8942 Laurie Circle, $25,712.
Joseph D. Creel, 5108 Decatur St., $25,000.
Talisa Y. Delaney, 2607 Binney, $24,892.
Michaela Burke, 4723 S. 49th Ave., $24,480.
Lori D. Nabity, 17272 Pine St., $23,737.
Dawn Marie Wickersham, 17317 Madison St., $22,824.
Janelle R. Baber, 15684 Taylor St., $21,195.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Az Sutton Place LLC, 7215 Ontario St., $1,500,000.
Wal-Mart, 360 N. Saddle Creek Road, $1,000,000.
Westwood Plaza Limited, 2840 S. 123rd Court, $580,000.
Robert G. Kozol, 6056 N. 156th St., $317,520.
Global Industries Inc., 9364 N. 45th St., $101,000.
Kennedy Apartments LLC, 11905 P St., $84,750.
Mababil LLC, 1108 Howard St., $68,075.
Costco Wholesale Corp., 12300 West Dodge Road, $45,000.
Shops Of Legacy LLC, 16950 Wright Plaza, $25,000.
Mutual Investors Inc., 12100 West Center Road, $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
38th & Leavenworth LLC, 3814 Leavenworth St., $7,665,044.
Phooey LLC, 17805 Burt St., $331,016.
Immanuel Retirement Community, 907 S. 173rd Court, $218,444.
Trevor Pearson, 19121 F St., $183,400.
Sergey Y. Tsvid, 18118 Trailridge Road, $36,720.
2223 Dodge Street LLC, 2223 Dodge St., $75,000.
Ames Ave Omaha LLC, 5050 Ames Ave., $36,000.
Rallen R. Zeitner, 5616 S. 27th St., $35,000.
Cmt Enterprises Inc., 4215 R St., $35,000.