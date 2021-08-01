BUILDING PERMITS for Aug. 1

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
228 Skyline LLC, 4210 S. 234th Plaza, $318,040.
Capstone Construction LLC, 23716 P St., $209,952.
Blondo 186 LLC, 18885 Patrick Circle $179,320.
Patrick Stalp, 7910 N. 207th St., $179,200.
Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4711 N. 192nd Ave., $172,044.
Echelon Homes LLC, 3828 S. 212th St., $171,012.
20535 Fort LLC, 5515 N. 207th St., $164,368.
Advantage Development Inc., 3313 N. 177th St., $164,368.
Jeffrey L. Harding, 12333 Read St., $157,112.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20906 Larimore Ave., $156,384; 5605 N. 178th St., $145,092; 5501 N. 178th St., $128,996.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21774 K St., $153,880.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18521 Locust St., $119,632.
Lane Building Corp., 16547 Locust St., $118,900.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 16398 Mormon St., $118,372.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Jeffrey Reischl, 20904 Buckskin Trail, $242,000.
Kevin Jackson, 8309 Jackson St., $123,992.
Dorcas Saab, 1711 N. 54th St., $88,249.
Stan R. Huffman Jr., 12614 Harney Circle, $85,941.
James E. Coulton, 3211 N. 125th Ave., $68,076.
Janine D. Pufall, 1208 S. 113th Court, $48,972.
J & B Real Estate Investment, 1820 N. 48th St., $45,000.
Bret St. Amour, 6323 N. 151st St., $44,881.
Shawna B. Mayer, 2110 S. 105th St., $38,000.
Richard E. Cole, 16216 Elm St., $33,000.
Dale J. Luebbert. 3218 Center St., $30,500.
Samuel E. Moessner, 6217 S. 107th St., $30,000.
Trademark Homes Inc., 4823 N. 187th St., $28,500.
Barbara L. Troia, 1646 S. 187th Circle, $28,470.
Julie Major-Frunz, 2225 N. 48th St., $28,431.
Patricia L. Habben, 1415 N. 70th Ave., $28,205.
John F. Pullen, 17007 Dora Hamann Parkway, $27,695.
Carl C. Andersen III, 19454 Walnut Circle, $27,378.
Janet M. Nelson, 1924 N. 132nd Avenue Circle, $25,000.
William A. Marcil, 19650 Mason St., $23,000.
James P. Shafer, 4004 N. 189th St., $22,500.
Robert Kennedy III, 6306 N. 109th Circle, $22,388.
Kymberly D. Snelling, 845 S. 52nd St., $20,593.
Jason T. Cave, 21308 Walnut St., $20,000.
Ronald D. Banse, 507 S. 38th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Verizon Wireless LLC, 4002 S. 149th Circle, $1,580,000; 4002 S. 149th Circle, $1,580,000.
Swift Beef Co., 3435 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $1,300,000; 3435 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $1,300,000.
Bucks Inc., 13736 Q St., $456,000; 13736 Q St., $456,000.
Dias Limited Partnership, 8710 Frederick St., $350,000.
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $230,000.
SGD Westridge LLC, 749 N. 132nd St., $160,000; 749 N. 132nd St., $160,000.
Nash Den Maha II LLC, 16910 Frances St., $125,000.
RNR Legacy LLC, 660 S. 193rd Plaza, $80,000.
RH Land Management Company LLC, 101 N. 50th St., $55,000.
Waypoint Church. 1313 N. 48th Ave., $50,000; 1313 N. 48th Ave., $50,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza, $15,750,000.
West Gate Bank, 17617 Manderson St., $602,688.
Richard B. Henry, 12420 N. 132nd St., $72,000.
John Horgan, 9425 Mayberry St., $39,750.
Joshua Fugate, 11415 Calhoun Road, $34,560.