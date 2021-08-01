 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for Aug. 1
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

228 Skyline LLC, 4210 S. 234th Plaza, $318,040.

Capstone Construction LLC, 23716 P St., $209,952.

Blondo 186 LLC, 18885 Patrick Circle $179,320.

Patrick Stalp, 7910 N. 207th St., $179,200.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4711 N. 192nd Ave., $172,044.

Echelon Homes LLC, 3828 S. 212th St., $171,012.

20535 Fort LLC, 5515 N. 207th St., $164,368.

Advantage Development Inc., 3313 N. 177th St., $164,368.

Jeffrey L. Harding, 12333 Read St., $157,112.

Charleston Homes LLC, 20906 Larimore Ave., $156,384; 5605 N. 178th St., $145,092; 5501 N. 178th St., $128,996.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21774 K St., $153,880.

Spruce 180 LLC, 18521 Locust St., $119,632.

Lane Building Corp., 16547 Locust St., $118,900.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 16398 Mormon St., $118,372.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Jeffrey Reischl, 20904 Buckskin Trail, $242,000.

Kevin Jackson, 8309 Jackson St., $123,992.

Dorcas Saab, 1711 N. 54th St., $88,249.

Stan R. Huffman Jr., 12614 Harney Circle, $85,941.

James E. Coulton, 3211 N. 125th Ave., $68,076.

Janine D. Pufall, 1208 S. 113th Court, $48,972.

J & B Real Estate Investment, 1820 N. 48th St., $45,000.

Bret St. Amour, 6323 N. 151st St., $44,881.

Shawna B. Mayer, 2110 S. 105th St., $38,000.

Richard E. Cole, 16216 Elm St., $33,000.

Dale J. Luebbert. 3218 Center St., $30,500.

Samuel E. Moessner, 6217 S. 107th St., $30,000.

Trademark Homes Inc., 4823 N. 187th St., $28,500.

Barbara L. Troia, 1646 S. 187th Circle, $28,470.

Julie Major-Frunz, 2225 N. 48th St., $28,431.

Patricia L. Habben, 1415 N. 70th Ave., $28,205.

John F. Pullen, 17007 Dora Hamann Parkway, $27,695.

Carl C. Andersen III, 19454 Walnut Circle, $27,378.

Janet M. Nelson, 1924 N. 132nd Avenue Circle, $25,000.

William A. Marcil, 19650 Mason St., $23,000.

James P. Shafer, 4004 N. 189th St., $22,500.

Robert Kennedy III, 6306 N. 109th Circle, $22,388.

Kymberly D. Snelling, 845 S. 52nd St., $20,593.

Jason T. Cave, 21308 Walnut St., $20,000.

Ronald D. Banse, 507 S. 38th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Verizon Wireless LLC, 4002 S. 149th Circle, $1,580,000; 4002 S. 149th Circle, $1,580,000.

Swift Beef Co., 3435 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $1,300,000; 3435 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., $1,300,000.

Bucks Inc., 13736 Q St., $456,000; 13736 Q St., $456,000.

Dias Limited Partnership, 8710 Frederick St., $350,000.

Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $230,000.

SGD Westridge LLC, 749 N. 132nd St., $160,000; 749 N. 132nd St., $160,000.

Nash Den Maha II LLC, 16910 Frances St., $125,000.

RNR Legacy LLC, 660 S. 193rd Plaza, $80,000.

RH Land Management Company LLC, 101 N. 50th St., $55,000.

Waypoint Church. 1313 N. 48th Ave., $50,000; 1313 N. 48th Ave., $50,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Creighton University, 2500 California Plaza, $15,750,000.

West Gate Bank, 17617 Manderson St., $602,688.

Richard B. Henry, 12420 N. 132nd St., $72,000.

John Horgan, 9425 Mayberry St., $39,750.

Joshua Fugate, 11415 Calhoun Road, $34,560.

