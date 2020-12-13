 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 13
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Travis Ogorman, 21511 E. Circle, $180,112.

Coventry Ridge LLC, 6525 S. 208th Ave., $172,220.

Hildy Construction Inc., 4407 Big Elk Parkway, $156,540.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4401 S. 220th St., $152,236.

Showcase Homes Inc., 3001 N. 181st St., $150,496.

Spruce 180 LLC, 3015 N. 184th St., $142,056.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4916 N. 208th Ave., $140,392.

Richland Homes LLC, 4222 S. 213th Terrace, $118,484.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 8404 Young St., $112,840; 8412 Young St., $112,840; 8408 Young St., $112,084; 8311 King St., $84,160; 8314 King St., $84,160; 8322 King St., $84,160; 8323 King St., $84,160; 8326 King St., $84,160; 8310 King St., $79,764; 8315 King St., $79,764; 8318 King St., $79,764; 8319 King St., $79,764; 8327 King St., $79,764.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Lahearn Enterprises LLC, 808 S. 91st Circle, $100,000.

Kimberly S. Syslo Revolving Trust, 13505 Nicholas St., $60,000.

Richard J. Cronin, 3723 N. 79th St., $35,000.

Joseph Jay Kavan, 3861 S. 208th St., $30,000.

Lee A. Bernstein, 16707 Burke St., $27,115.

Michael G. Katskee, 3305 S. 173rd St., $23,000.

Paul J. Barry, 938 N. 146th Circle, $21,532.

James P. Corcoran Living Trust, 10421 Washington Drive, $20,000.

REMODEL

NON-RESIDENTIAL

William W. Bedford, 17506 Island Circle, $963,362.

Dundee South LLC, 18140 Burke St., $284,550.

On 680 Zone I,LLC, 10730 Pacific St., $200,000.

WD Newcomb Co., 3333 N. 90th St., $165,300.

Nebraska Methodist Health, 700 N. 190th Plaza, $137,000.

Metropolitan Community College, 3000 Fort St., $113,500.

Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $106,400.

Temerity LLC, 1414 Harney St., $79,267.

Millard Plaza Pizza Group LLC, 13917 S. Plaza, $30,000.

OTHER PERMITS

HCD River Crossing Owner LLC, 829 Farnam St., $28,743,006; 829 Farnam St., $11,070,358.

City Of Omaha, 345 Riverfront Drive Café, $7,559,079.

Menard Inc., 4806 S. 72nd St., $700,000.

FTF Investments LLC, 3312 N. 190th Plaza, $365,608.

St. Francis Assisi Church, 4523 S. 32nd St., $225,500.

St. Joseph Tower LLC, 2205 S. 10th St., $125,000.

Metropolitan Technical, 3199 Laurel Ave., $125,000.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7117 Kilpatrick Parkway, $63,130.

Foodbank For The Heartland, 10525 J St., $56,700.

Circo Enterprises LLC, 4611 S. 96th St., $50,000.

