BUILDING PERMITS for July 18

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21402 B St., $253,380.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4525 S. 217th St., $215,564; 21839 I St., $180,004.
James Beyer, 335 S. 243rd St., $198,756.
Malibu Homes, 6603 S. 209th St., $187,384.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4602 N. 188th St., $182,004.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6501 S. 208th Ave., $180,788.
Richland Homes LLC, 21327 I St., $176,584.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5735 N. 209th St., $169,852.
Echelon Homes LLC, 21308 B St., $166,168.
Kms-168 LLC, 7665 N. 166th Ave., $154,184; 7610 N. 167th Ave., $142,112.
Dale Pudenz, 4510 S. 220th St., $135,588.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 8611 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8615 Reynolds St., $112,084; 14866 Leeman St., $105,964; 14919 Leeman Circle, $105,964; 8534 Reynolds St., $86,368; 8606 Reynolds St., $86,368; 8526 Reynolds St., $84,160; 8602 Reynolds St., $84,160; 14902 Leeman Circle, $84,160; 14906 Leeman Circle, $84,160; 14914 Leeman Circle, $84,160; 14918 Leeman Circle, $84,160; 8530 Reynolds St., $79,764; 14910 Leeman Circle, $79,764.
Garold V. Lewis, 829 N. 131st Court, $125,988.
Katherine Hawkins, 827 N. 131st Court, $125,988.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Kelly Buscher, 9214 Farnam St., $476,560.
Brent K. Pohlman Living Trust, 12720 Hickory St., $144,192.
John M. Horne, 9937 Essex Drive, $100,000.
Duane J. Dowd, 108 N. 55th St., $87,408.
Alastair Morse, 5007 Izard St., $75,000.
Desmond K.S. Tan, 9334 Spring St., $75,000.
Jason Hetrick, 12115 N. 67th St., $61,945.
John P. Garza, 8738 Quest St., $52,865.
Aashutosh Goswami, 429 N. 41st St., $51,840.
David S. Hoy, 8630 Harney St., $49,796.
Benjamin E. Hwang, 552 S. 175th Circle, $49,160.
Kathryn K. Bolay, 1420 N. 56th St., $44,475.
Jason T. McGill 3605 S. 118th St., $41,224.
Ryan Frost. 3234 S. 112th St., $40,000.
Richard C. Dyer Jr., 7748 Davis Circle, $39,800.
Judy G. Zweiback, 8914 Farnam Court, $37,650.
Christopher K. Tierney, 1259 S. 163rd Ave., $35,457.
Jeremy Dixon, 8119 N. 127th Ave., $33,634.
Sylvia Rodriguez, 1024 S. 37th St., $33,000.
Erasmo Martinez-Campuzano, 2443 S. 16th St., $31,708.
Kevin A. Penrod, 4816 Douglas St., $26,412.
James L. Krumwied, 3106 S. 96th St., $25,980.
John G. Reid, 6115 S. 102nd St., $22,500.
Damon Young, 13574 Ohio St., $22,000.
Brent Bumgardner, 5083 S. 173rd St., $21,370.
Robert E. Lewis, 13959 Sahler St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Millard School District, 12801 L St., $5,000,000.
Bucks Inc., 2635 S. 160th St., $470,000; 2635 S. 160th St., $470,000; 4805 S. 108th St., $456,000.
Heritage Plaza LLC, 7540 Dodge St., $400,000; 7540 Dodge St., $400,000.
Westroads Office Partners, 1015 N. 98th St., $345,500.
Arec 33 LLC, 5808 S. 144th St., $200,000.
72Dodge LLC, 119 N. 72nd St., $125,000.
Taco Bell Corp., 3211 N. 108th St., $125,000; 3211 N. 108th St., $125,000.
3D Self Storage LLC, 20910 California Circle, $120,000.
Ftf Investments LLC, 3404 N. 190th Plaza, $105,000.
On 680 Zone I, LLC, 10730 Pacific St., $91,874.
Lund 144 Center LLC, 14445 West Center Road, $50,000.
4859 S. 132 LLC, 4859 S. 132nd Ave., $49,450.
Oak Hills Inc., 12325 Golfing Green Drive, $36,000.
Quantum Properties II Inc., 430 N. 168th Circle, $31,500.
Luna Enterprises LLC, 1738 S. 13th St., $27,000.
Milko Building Partnership, 2405 N. 11th St., $26,192.
OTHER PERMITS
City Of Omaha, 500 Douglas St., $49,729,250; 500 Douglas St., $525,000.
G & G Manufacturing Co., 725 N. Skyline Drive, $2,399,051.