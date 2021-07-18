 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BUILDING PERMITS for July 18
0 comments

BUILDING PERMITS for July 18

  • 0

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21402 B St., $253,380.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4525 S. 217th St., $215,564; 21839 I St., $180,004.

James Beyer, 335 S. 243rd St., $198,756.

Malibu Homes, 6603 S. 209th St., $187,384.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4602 N. 188th St., $182,004.

Coventry Ridge LLC, 6501 S. 208th Ave., $180,788.

Richland Homes LLC, 21327 I St., $176,584.

Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5735 N. 209th St., $169,852.

Echelon Homes LLC, 21308 B St., $166,168.

Kms-168 LLC, 7665 N. 166th Ave., $154,184; 7610 N. 167th Ave., $142,112.

Dale Pudenz, 4510 S. 220th St., $135,588.

Celebrity Homes Inc., 8611 Reynolds St., $112,840; 8615 Reynolds St., $112,084; 14866 Leeman St., $105,964; 14919 Leeman Circle, $105,964; 8534 Reynolds St., $86,368; 8606 Reynolds St., $86,368; 8526 Reynolds St., $84,160; 8602 Reynolds St., $84,160; 14902 Leeman Circle, $84,160; 14906 Leeman Circle, $84,160; 14914 Leeman Circle, $84,160; 14918 Leeman Circle, $84,160; 8530 Reynolds St., $79,764; 14910 Leeman Circle, $79,764.

Garold V. Lewis, 829 N. 131st Court, $125,988.

Katherine Hawkins, 827 N. 131st Court, $125,988.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Kelly Buscher, 9214 Farnam St., $476,560.

Brent K. Pohlman Living Trust, 12720 Hickory St., $144,192.

John M. Horne, 9937 Essex Drive, $100,000.

Duane J. Dowd, 108 N. 55th St., $87,408.

Alastair Morse, 5007 Izard St., $75,000.

Desmond K.S. Tan, 9334 Spring St., $75,000.

Jason Hetrick, 12115 N. 67th St., $61,945.

John P. Garza, 8738 Quest St., $52,865.

Aashutosh Goswami, 429 N. 41st St., $51,840.

David S. Hoy, 8630 Harney St., $49,796.

Benjamin E. Hwang, 552 S. 175th Circle, $49,160.

Kathryn K. Bolay, 1420 N. 56th St., $44,475.

Jason T. McGill 3605 S. 118th St., $41,224.

Ryan Frost. 3234 S. 112th St., $40,000.

Richard C. Dyer Jr., 7748 Davis Circle, $39,800.

Judy G. Zweiback, 8914 Farnam Court, $37,650.

Christopher K. Tierney, 1259 S. 163rd Ave., $35,457.

Jeremy Dixon, 8119 N. 127th Ave., $33,634.

Sylvia Rodriguez, 1024 S. 37th St., $33,000.

Erasmo Martinez-Campuzano, 2443 S. 16th St., $31,708.

Kevin A. Penrod, 4816 Douglas St., $26,412.

James L. Krumwied, 3106 S. 96th St., $25,980.

John G. Reid, 6115 S. 102nd St., $22,500.

Damon Young, 13574 Ohio St., $22,000.

Brent Bumgardner, 5083 S. 173rd St., $21,370.

Robert E. Lewis, 13959 Sahler St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Millard School District, 12801 L St., $5,000,000.

Bucks Inc., 2635 S. 160th St., $470,000; 2635 S. 160th St., $470,000; 4805 S. 108th St., $456,000.

Heritage Plaza LLC, 7540 Dodge St., $400,000; 7540 Dodge St., $400,000.

Westroads Office Partners, 1015 N. 98th St., $345,500.

Arec 33 LLC, 5808 S. 144th St., $200,000.

72Dodge LLC, 119 N. 72nd St., $125,000.

Taco Bell Corp., 3211 N. 108th St., $125,000; 3211 N. 108th St., $125,000.

3D Self Storage LLC, 20910 California Circle, $120,000.

Ftf Investments LLC, 3404 N. 190th Plaza, $105,000.

On 680 Zone I, LLC, 10730 Pacific St., $91,874.

Lund 144 Center LLC, 14445 West Center Road, $50,000.

4859 S. 132 LLC, 4859 S. 132nd Ave., $49,450.

Oak Hills Inc., 12325 Golfing Green Drive, $36,000.

Quantum Properties II Inc., 430 N. 168th Circle, $31,500.

Luna Enterprises LLC, 1738 S. 13th St., $27,000.

Milko Building Partnership, 2405 N. 11th St., $26,192.

OTHER PERMITS

City Of Omaha, 500 Douglas St., $49,729,250; 500 Douglas St., $525,000.

G & G Manufacturing Co., 725 N. Skyline Drive, $2,399,051.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert