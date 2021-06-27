BUILDING PERMITS for June 27

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Scott A. Vincent, 13410 N. 78th St., $310,352.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 17117 Potter St., $220,576.
Kirk Kaiser, 901 S. 243rd St., $193,208.
David A. Franco, 18659 Nina St., $185,332.
20535 Fort LLC, 5915 N. 208th St., $175,356.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17801 Jaynes St., $172,500; 5505 N. 177th St., $153,344; 5609 N. 177th St., $150,920; 4921 N. 209th Ave., $138,636; 5513 N. 177 thSt., $135,644.
Showcase Homes Inc., 5715 N. 208th St., $166,448; 5505 N. 208th Ave., $147,256.
Platinum Builders LLC, 4619 N. 192nd Ave., $156,156.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4410 S. 220th St., $154,372.
Richland Homes LLC, 21340 I St., $164,920; 21328 I St., $153,392; 8815 N. 177th St., $152,328; 17511 Tucker St., $125,360; 17527 Tucker St., $119,612.
Blondo 186 LLC, 2308 N. 188th Terrace, $147,356.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4306 George Miller Parkway, $147,004.
Westbury Farm LLC, 21830 I St., $143,400; 4209 S. 218th Ave., $142,284; 21701 G St., $139,620.
Legendary Homes LLC, 7372 N. 170th St., $133,892.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19722 Cinnamon St., $133,892; 19821 Washington St., $129,612.
Lane Building Corp., 16541 Locust St., $117,912.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8203 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $115,616.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Immanuel Retirement Community, 913 S. 173rd Court, $350,000.
Tyler J. Glesne, 12716 Morrison Drive, $75,000.
Colin Hogan, 13537 Parker St., $50,000.
Ronnie J. James, 2104 Franklin St., $44,932.
Lisa R. Hatterman, 708 N. 86th St., $42,406.
Tyrie Cook, 2730 Titus Ave., $41,160.
James E. Root, 8909 Douglas Court, $40,000.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19821 Washington St., $38,700.
David Rice, 7811 N. 156th Ave., $35,000.
Donovan Kohls, 13311 William Circle, $33,652.
Zeth Swanson, 9841 Seward St., $33,600.
Landmark Performance Corp., 18707 Fowler St., $32,400.
William E. Nottingham, 4125 N. 63rd St., $31,500.
Deborah D. Crew, 2325 S. 102nd St., $30,404.
Michael E. Murray, 5530 N. 160th Ave., $29,320.
Bethanie Griffin, 6316 Pierce St., $28,200.
Devin C. McCarron, 17217 Seward St., $28,000.
Paul A. Gabel, 17322 Patterson Drive, $25,594.
Theresa L. Sanne, 14703 Sahler St., $25,074.
Blas G. Hilario Jr., 13959 Larimore Ave., $25,000.
Blackstone Real Estate LLC, 3860 Harney St., $25,000.
Mary D. Schultz, 2406 S. 113th Ave., $25,000.
Jennifer A. Feldges, 17423 Cinnamon Circle, $24,592.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 4013 Saratoga St., $22,376.
William J. Deardoff, 9409 N. 156th St., $21,367.
Mary J. Sutton, 587 S. 182nd St., $21,299.
Donald C. Nielsen, 3823 S. 163rd Circle, $21,088.
Barbara J. Velazquez, 5620 S. 48th Ave., $21,000.
Michael R. Kindig, 1705 S. 170th St., $20,222.
John & Mary Jane Hawkins Trust, 1800 N. 216th St., $20,187.
James M. Root, 116 S. 52nd St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
OSI Properties Limited, 10909 John Galt Blvd., $449,557.
Village Pointe I LLC, 16811 Burke St., $418,000; 16811 Burke St., $418,000.
P Squared LLC, 13747 F St., $350,000.
Allegiance Healthcare Corp., 4225 S. 57th St., $299,980.
Elkhorn School District, 3200 N. 207th Plaza, $234,500; 3200 N. 207th Plaza, $234,500.
Christ Community Church, 404 S. 108th Ave., $167,500.
Royal Grace LLC, 7010 Dodge St., $160,000.
Silver Properties LLC, 6601 S. 118th St., $126,702.
Continental Distributors Inc., 629 N. Saddle Creek Road, $100,000.
Miami Street Hospitality LLC, 11818 Miami St., $73,700.
Knuckles II LLC, 6405 S. 118th St., $55,000.
Alamar LLC, 3111 Leavenworth St., $40,000.
Village Square LLC, 7631 Pacific St., $25,000.
Array Group LLC, 2306 N. 24th St., $25,000.
Mercy High School, 1501 S. 48th St., $24,000.