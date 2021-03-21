BUILDING PERMITS for March 21

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Scott L. Cassels, 1303 N. 136th Ave., $696,820.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18107 Gretchen Ave., $239,408; 3013 N. 181st St., $175,436; 18114 Locust St., $172,996.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 21519 Grover St., $229,168; 20465 B St., $159,288.
Castle Brook Land Development, 17707 Spencer St., $215,572.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21206 C St., $210,000; 3916 S. 213th St., $180,356.
Andrew N. Bennett, 20718 Cedar Circle,, $193,336.
Liubov Onishchuk, 20952 George B. Lake Parkway, $179,328.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 18116 Gretchen Ave., $176,732.
Charleston Homes LLC, 5006 N. 210th St., $175,704; 5017 N. 209th St., $164,096; 16811 Rachel Snowden Parkway, $148,528; 8110 N. 167th Ave., $147,684.
LPC Properties LLC, 16917 Bondesson St., $174,872; 3012 N. 181st St., $160,500; 16911 Bondesson St., $149,148.
Joseph Wurtz Jr., 3524 S. 169th Circle, $162,600.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 21059 George B. Lake Parkway, $159,900; 6414 S. 213th St., $102,424; 6502 S. 213th St., $102,424; 8505 Young St., $101,292; 5131 N. 180th Ave., $90,688.
Richland Homes LLC, 21310 I St., $153,392; 8622 N. 177th St., $117,284.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7315 Kilpatrick Parkway, $147,264.
Vencil Construction Inc., 4314 N. 185th St., $147,092.
Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 17383 Reynolds St., $147,072.
Kms-168 LLC, 16617 Gilder Ave., $144,288.
Elkhorn Highland Ridge, 2704 N. 191st Ave., $126,688.
Usa Builders LLC, 4224 Madison St., $118,572.
C R Investments Inc., 7022 N. 167th St., $150,124; 7010 N. 167th St., $112,084; 7020 N. 167th Ave., $102,424; 7004 N. 167th St., $101,292.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 1816 Laird St., $70,076.
Dean Properties LLC, 4019 N. 212th St., $96,112; 4021 N. 212th St., $96,112.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Matt Schieber, 21285 Rawhide Road, $150,000.
Nicholas Weiland, 2106 S. 87th St., $111,716.
John A. Hickman, 25555 Bennington Road, $104,221.
Renken Family Revocable Trust, 12223 Blair High Road, $103,236.
Michael D. Cohen, 5307 Izard St., $72,130.
Nick & Vivi Schmitt Properties, 4815 N. 163rd St., $65,000.
David P. Salmons, 1517 N. 106th St., $50,430.
Cass L. Sutherland, 8124 Lake St., $47,243.
Jeremy G. Stone, 9724 Ogden Circle, $46,200.
Cody M. Pane, 8709 Browne St., $38,753.
Kevin D. Rau, 3113 S. 116th Ave., $35,000.
Shirley A. Ramaekers, 321 N. 130th St., $34,928.
Brian Myers, 19064 George Miller Parkway, $31,750.
Samuel M. Dameron, 5039 S. 163rd Ave., $30,003.
Jeffrey Bechtolt, 20513 D St., $30,000.
Pamela J. Curry, 7810 Seward St., $29,561.
Sean P. Farrell, 4303 Woolworth Ave., $28,071.
Sandra L. Nykiel, 3726 S. 48th St., $27,740.
Hannelore N. Rogers Trust, 830 N. 131st Plaza, $27,542.
Ashwin Bhatnagar, 2209 N. 174th St., $26,750.
Dawoud & Sons Real Estate LLC, 12655 Scott St., $25,000; 12661 Scott St., $25,000.
Matthew R. Belcher, 2004 S. 193rd St., $25,000.
Sharon M. Daly, 9505 Harney St., $25,000.
Joshua W. Dew, 7000 N. 63rd St., $23,816.
Drew T. Fossum, 13242 Bedford Ave., $22,500.
Michael B. Wetta, 9807 Ascot Drive, $22,180.
Louis V. Gonzales, 18204 Jones St., $21,905.
Priscilla M. Correa, 1616 N. 146th St., $20,695.
Steve T. Milburn, 18755 Drexel St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Children’s Hospital & Medical Center, 8534 Cass St., $550,600.
Douglas Building LLC, 1314 Douglas St., $200,000.
Lineage Ne Renfro Re LLC, 13121 Renfro Circle, $150,000.
St. Benedicts Church, 2423 Grant St., $44,484.
Cottage Grove Properties LLC, 12305 Gold St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Douglas County School District, 9809 N. 171st St., $11,955,465; 9809 N. 171st St., $143,640.
RPC Management LLC, 15705 West Dodge Road, $439,890.