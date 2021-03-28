 Skip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for March 28
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 8636 N. 169th St., $240,240; 7123 N. 172nd St., $185,332.

James F. O’Brien, 18416 Larimore St., $222,792.

David J. Cripe, 610 N. 65th St., $214,896.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6979 N. 172nd St., $214,540; 7135 N. 172nd St., $161,592; 6969 N. 172nd St., $127,312.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4427 S. 219th St., $186,476.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4917 N. 209th St., $178,872.

Kloster Enterprises LLC, 2911 N. 185th Ave., $178,252.

Belt Construction Co. Inc., 5919 N. 208th St., $176,744.

Paradise Homes Inc., 18510 Binney St., $175,616.

Richland Homes LLC, 17606 Clay St., $170,548; 4315 S. 213th St., $162,500; 17622 Clay St., $150,272; 4305 S. 214th St., $148,928.

Tige Development And Design, 21126 Cedar St., $162,008.

John O’Malley, 7519 N. 116th St., $161,640.

Spruce 180 LLC, 18011 Gretchen Circle, $156,416; 18509 Wirt Circle, $147,256.

Lane Building Corp., 16565 Locust St., $133,696.

Sherwood Homes Inc., 16260 Mormon St., $132,180.

Lonetree Holdings LLC, 19910 Piney Creek Drive, $98,200.

Vp 168 LLC, 17124 Nicholas Circle, $95,964; 17120 Nicholas Circle, $95,964; 17103 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948; 17107 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

CW Apartments LLC, 949 S. 70th Plaza, $193,000.

Kyle Robino, 3410 S.101st St., $72,030.

Jonathan Vennerstrom, 1106 N. 36th St., $60,000.

Marilyn H. Kingston Revolving Trust, 2112 Brookside Ave., $53,312.

Jake Pavlish, 9723 Fieldcrest Drive, $50,000.

Conrado Formanes, 2620 N. 173rd St., $50,000

Lino Vaccher, 4216 William St., $42,000.

James L. Harrel, 3624 S. 114th Ave., $38,392.

Swamy Talam, 2603 N. 166th St., $30,000.

Saurabh Biswas, 6619 S. 199th Ave., $30,000.

Kurt J. Grabenbauer, 511 S. 197th St., $30,000.

Roger E. Howard, 720 N. 156th Ave., $28,042.

Timothy J. Vaughn, 1919 S. 35th Ave., $26,112.

Agnes F. Humlicek, 9412 Fowler Ave., $25,932.

John C. Sorrell, 9340 Davenport St., $25,627.

Donald J. Johnson, 1909 S. 61st Ave., $25,000.

Laura Kearns, 429 S. 159th St., $20,435.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Legacy Court LLC, 9140 West Dodge Road, $400,000.

CTB LLC, 8240 Blondo St., $200,000.

FTF Investments LLC, 3303 N. 191st Ave., $99,650.

OTHER PERMITS

Jodie L. Enenbach-Moreno, 5063 S. 52nd St., $24,960.

