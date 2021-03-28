BUILDING PERMITS for March 28

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 8636 N. 169th St., $240,240; 7123 N. 172nd St., $185,332.
James F. O’Brien, 18416 Larimore St., $222,792.
David J. Cripe, 610 N. 65th St., $214,896.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6979 N. 172nd St., $214,540; 7135 N. 172nd St., $161,592; 6969 N. 172nd St., $127,312.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4427 S. 219th St., $186,476.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4917 N. 209th St., $178,872.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 2911 N. 185th Ave., $178,252.
Belt Construction Co. Inc., 5919 N. 208th St., $176,744.
Paradise Homes Inc., 18510 Binney St., $175,616.
Richland Homes LLC, 17606 Clay St., $170,548; 4315 S. 213th St., $162,500; 17622 Clay St., $150,272; 4305 S. 214th St., $148,928.
Tige Development And Design, 21126 Cedar St., $162,008.
John O’Malley, 7519 N. 116th St., $161,640.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18011 Gretchen Circle, $156,416; 18509 Wirt Circle, $147,256.
Lane Building Corp., 16565 Locust St., $133,696.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 16260 Mormon St., $132,180.
Lonetree Holdings LLC, 19910 Piney Creek Drive, $98,200.
Vp 168 LLC, 17124 Nicholas Circle, $95,964; 17120 Nicholas Circle, $95,964; 17103 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948; 17107 Hawthorne Ave., $94,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
CW Apartments LLC, 949 S. 70th Plaza, $193,000.
Kyle Robino, 3410 S.101st St., $72,030.
Jonathan Vennerstrom, 1106 N. 36th St., $60,000.
Marilyn H. Kingston Revolving Trust, 2112 Brookside Ave., $53,312.
Jake Pavlish, 9723 Fieldcrest Drive, $50,000.
Conrado Formanes, 2620 N. 173rd St., $50,000
Lino Vaccher, 4216 William St., $42,000.
James L. Harrel, 3624 S. 114th Ave., $38,392.
Swamy Talam, 2603 N. 166th St., $30,000.
Saurabh Biswas, 6619 S. 199th Ave., $30,000.
Kurt J. Grabenbauer, 511 S. 197th St., $30,000.
Roger E. Howard, 720 N. 156th Ave., $28,042.
Timothy J. Vaughn, 1919 S. 35th Ave., $26,112.
Agnes F. Humlicek, 9412 Fowler Ave., $25,932.
John C. Sorrell, 9340 Davenport St., $25,627.
Donald J. Johnson, 1909 S. 61st Ave., $25,000.
Laura Kearns, 429 S. 159th St., $20,435.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Legacy Court LLC, 9140 West Dodge Road, $400,000.
CTB LLC, 8240 Blondo St., $200,000.
FTF Investments LLC, 3303 N. 191st Ave., $99,650.
OTHER PERMITS
Jodie L. Enenbach-Moreno, 5063 S. 52nd St., $24,960.