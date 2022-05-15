BUILDING PERMITS for May 15

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Paul Rychwalski, 4120 S. 223rd Plaza, $304,680.
20532 Fort LLC, 5410 N. 208th St., $234,296.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4312 S. 219th St., $219,156.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 6966 N. 172nd St., $214,748.
Imran Waheed, 6461 S. 208th St., $196,696.
LPC Properties LLC, 2314 S. 218th Ave., $189,196.
Richland Homes LLC, 17505 Clay St., $174,776; 4502 S. 215th Ave., $172,784; 17514 Tucker St., $123,800; 17603 Clay St., $118,380; 8629 N. 177th St., $117,276.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17906 Hartman Ave., $165,920; 4811 Kestrel Parkway, $161,932; 21101 Larimore Ave., $145,092; 5610 N. 178th St., $133,936.
Coventry Ridge LLC, 6502 S. 208th Ave., $162,440.
Kelly Construction Inc., 5505 N. 206th St., $156,068; 21120 Atwood Ave., $154,292.
People are also reading…
Renaissance Custom Homes Inc., 7711 N. 167th Ave., $149,728.
Suzanne & Donald Divett Revolving Trust, 8005 N. 166th St., $130,264.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 7701 N. 108th St., $117,920; 7721 N. 108th St., $117,920; 7705 N. 108th St., $115,788; 7713 N. 108th St., $101,292; 7755 N. 108th St., $101,292; 7716 N. 108th St., $84,160; 7756 N. 108th St., $84,160.
Seventy-Five North Revitalization, 2909 Parker St., $112,612; 2907 Parker St., $112,612; 2901 Parker St., $93,560.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Seventy-Five North Revitalization, 2724 N. 30th St., $60,000; 2802 N. 30th St., $60,000; 2808 N. 30th St., $60,000.
Andrea Hamburg, 13106 Charles St., $270,981.
Anthony R. Essay, 740 S. 206th Ave., $204,200.
Christopher J. Abdouch, 4612 Capitol Ave., $105,000.
Edward Brezenski III, 1620 S. 219th Ave., $96,716.
John T. Marasco, 22920 G Plaza, $87,416.
Henry & Patricia McMillan Trust, 5201 N. 196th St., $75,000.
Warren Griffin, 11111 Canyon Road, $66,407.
Thomas Lewis Jr., 6554 S. 200th Ave., $54,130.
Zelda Tete-Donkor, 7215 N. 167th Ave., $51,094.
Michelle R. Judd, 15927 Farnam St., $40,000.
Dinah A. Gomez, 13524 Hascall St., $35,682.
Simeon L. Abdouch, 806 S. 159th Ave., $35,250.
David T. Gonzalez, 2345 S. 33rd St., $35,182.
Stephen W. Ruff, 16417 Mason St., $34,117.
William Dotson, 5818 S. 152nd Ave., $33,856.
Imafedia Okhamafe, 12208 N. 40th St., $31,673.
Ryan M. Hedden, 1716 S. 207th Ave., $30,000.
Ryan M. Luedders, 20220 Nina St., $30,000.
Audie L. Thacker, 9530 N St., $26,732.
Duane Spurrier, 8409 Potter St., $25,500.
Richard Mead Fetveit, 16010 Taylor St., $25,500.
Charles & Mary Hass Family, 2241 S. 181st Circle, $25,000.
Clayton K. Bowker, 10606 Adams Drive, $24,473.
Kevin P. Meyer, 736 N. 163rd Ave., $24,285.
Alex J. Oropeza, 16311 Charles Circle, $23,721.
Jeffrey D. Conklin Jr., 16607 Weir St., $21,280.
Jamie G. Schmidt, 18533 Van Camp Drive, $20,435.
Michele E. Sweeney, 969 S. 183rd St., $20,000.
Matthew Andersen, 4216 S. 198th St., $20,000.
Robert & Marie Meyers Trust, 14131 Eagle Run Drive, $20,000.
Maxwell L. Larweh, 19668 Woolworth Ave., $20,000.
Vaughn Enterprise LLC, 3110 S. 108th St., $20,000.
Truman Gerholdt, 5015 Seward St., $20,000.
David A Morris, 2541 N. 160th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
UCC Holdings LLC, 17545 Gold Plaza, $1,125,000.
CWG HG LLC, 14600 Davenport St., $899,000.
Mosaic, 11844 S O St., $800,000.
Pharmgate LLC, 14040 Industrial Road, $500,000.
Sacred Heart Academy, 3601 Burt St., $500,000.
Greater Omaha Packing Co., 3001 L St., $451,000.
McGregor Interests Plaza, 146 14649 Industrial Road, $384,206.
Waitt Aksarben 8 LLC, 1926 S. 67th St., $384,038.
Ed Miller & Sons Inc., 8616 G St., $306,000.
Matthew Tran, 7816 Dodge St., $157,155.
Chaladay Holdings LLC, 4250 S. 50th St., $125,000.
Antler View Retail II LLC, 18924 Evans St., $125,000.
MII-Foxley LLC, 4851 F St., $119,527.
FTF Investments LLC, 3305 N. 190th Plaza, $100,000.
Tomlin Development Corp. et al, 14949 Evans Plaza, $75,000.
Metro Health Services Federal, 5025 L St., $51,898.
Bohemian Ventures, 1424 S. 13th St., $40,000.
MFR XV—Camelot LLC, 2240 N. 92nd Ave., $40,000.
Nelson Development Inc., 6811 S. 167th St., $30,000.
Regency Lakeside Assoc LLC, 10506 Pacific St., $30,000.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Harvest Church Omaha, 1101 S. 178 St. Sign $9,000,000; 17702 Pierce Court, $2,962,744; 17751 Pierce Court, $2,962,744; 17712 Pierce Circle, $277,886; 17742 Pierce Court, $277,886; 17762 Pierce Court, $54,096.
508S19Owner LLC, 508 S. 19th St., $6,537,860.
Metropolitan Utilities District, 11710 Fort St., $4,000,000.
Douglas County School District, 15800 Summit Plaza, $179,170; 15800 Summit Plaza, $131,860; 15800 Summit Plaza, $29,735; 15800 Summit Plaza, $29,735.
Gahc3 Omaha NE Alf LLC, 5710 S. 108th St., $51,000.
City of Omaha, 225 S. Eighth St., $34,545.
Janet G. Wulf, 21926 Silverado Drive, $23,040.