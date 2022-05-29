BUILDING PERMITS for May 29

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Westbury Farm LLC, 4315 S. 220th St., $247,168.
Empire Homes & Remodeling Inc., 7673 N. 166th Ave., $193,276.
Laid Back Lifestyle LLC, 3628 S. 204th Ave., $185,300.
Jeff Wearden Homes LLC, 5519 N. 208th St., $177,628.
FLD Fund I LLC, 5520 N. 212th St., $162,652; 5420 N. 212th St., $162,280.
Sanjeev Masih, 7259 N. 148th St., $161,576.
Trademark Homes Inc., 4522 N. 186th St., $131,228.
Incontro Enterprises LLC, 6810 Pacific St., $111,952; 6814 Pacific St., $111,952; 6820 Pacific St., $111,952.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Alan M. Anderson, 14235 Newport Ave., $71,337.
John Larsen, 8877 N. 82nd Ave., $65,901.
Jeremy E. Crum, 11002 Olin Ave., $60,971.
Kevin C. Ruff, 303 S. 57th St., $60,000.
Jesamari Hernandez, 5715 N. 82nd St., $57,676.
Shundale E. Bynum, 6812 S. 31st St., $54,332.
Valmont Desa, 17325 Harney St., $52,000.
Fred M. Shultz, 17716 Martha St., $40,000.
Jacob Young, 17339 Monroe Circle, $40,000.
Ronaldo Santos, 2855 Bristol St., $38,000.
Nina A. Buller, 4921 S. 42nd St., $37,879.
Antonio Estrada, 3421 Jefferson St., $34,594.
Laura C. Ferguson Foral, 22757 Homestead Plaza, $33,600.
Evan B. Engelman, 2131 S. 61st St., $30,000.
Jared R. Tubaugh, 17002 Polk St., $30,000.
Noddle Homes 2 LLC, 3751 Dewey St., $30,000.
Deann Mohlman, 2674 S. 191st Circle, $27,855.
Patricia Griffin, 5521 N. 34th St., $26,572.
Marsha Lindstrom, 305 N. 154th St., $26,235.
Bruce E. Haney, 11744 Mayberry Plaza, $22,800.
Noah M. McClain, 18635 Hansen St., $22,000.
Abraham Hermosillo Alvarez, 1828 Locust St., $21,843.
Stephen S. Lim, 710 N. 57th St., $20,881.
Amber Hartshorn, 10865 Weber St., $20,526.
Steven D. Davidson, 3107 N. 158th Plaza Circle, $20,379.
Richard R. Benolken Jr., 14534 Saratoga St., $20,000.
James P. Wagner, 5522 N. 150th St., $20,000.
Timothy J. Wees, 6376 S. 95th St., $20,000.
Thomas R. Haller, 14854 Burt Drive, $20,000.
Mitchell James Chitwood, 15105 Boyd St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
CWG HQ LLC 14600 Davenport St., $1,360,000.
Millard School District, 15130 Drexel St., $288,618.
Douglas County School District, 3215 Cuming St., $250,000.
Sentinel Orion LLC, 17645 Wright St., $206,945.
204Q Retail One LLC, 5331 S. 204th Ave., $200,000.
S&B Properties LLC, 11111 E Circle, $170,000.
Cox Cable Cox Enterprises Inc., 11505 West Dodge Road, $166,000.
Khan Family Limited Partnership, 1529 S. 203rd St., $160,000.
Omaha Economic Development, 2311 N. 24th St., $120,000.
Quiktrip Corp., 4212 S. 84th St., $100,000.
Dodge-Globe Realty LLC, 13321 California St., $100,000.
Nebraska Methodist Hospital, 8303 Dodge St., $83,000.
LVP Center LLC, 721 S. 72nd St., $78,250.
Countryside Village Inc., 8725 Countryside Plaza, $70,000.
11620 Arbor LLC, 11620 Arbor St., $70,000.
Marcus Nebraska LLC, 14304 West Maple Road, $50,000.
Dodge Retail LLC, 302 N. 168th Circle, $44,864.
Operating Engineers Local 571, 4660 S. 60th Ave., $22,000.
4805 Holmes Street LLC, 4805 Holmes St., $20,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Blackstone Parking LLC, 3719 Farnam St., $14,803,132.
International Car Wash Group, 6609 N. 99th St., $195,708.
Sara E. Pattavina Moulton, 1804 S. 116th St., $113,500.
Majik LLC, 18505 California St., $40,204.