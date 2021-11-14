BUILDING PERMITS for Nov. 14

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Michael Gronbach, 22407 P Plaza Circle, $383,348.
Aldo Koentjoro, 7160 Silver Creek Circle, $276,744.
Mark Danigole, 23612 P St., $262,352.
Mark Huebner, 7570 N. 173rd Circle, $226,840.
204 F Street LLC, 3973 George B. Lake Parkway, $211,880.
Wish In One Hand Enterprises, 20911 Barbara Plaza Circle, $207,624.
Maxim Enterprises LLC, 21202 C St., $207,544.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 3822 S. 212th St., $180,356.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 6222 S. 200th St., $173,624; 19829 Adams St., $147,772.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 4402 S. 220th St., $158,996.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 5707 N. 181st Ave., $150,124; 6454 N. 170th Ave., $150,124; 6458 N. 170th Ave., $145,036; 16905 Nebraska Ave., $144,124; 5708 N. 181st Ave., $137,672; 16901 Nebraska Ave., $136,832; 5714 N. 181st Ave., $129,644; 5908 N. 182nd Ave., $125,632.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17706 Hartman Ave., $149,472.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4241 George Miller Parkway, $142,060.
Elkhorn Highland Ridge, 2718 N. 191st Ave., $138,052.
M Group LLC, 19250 Pratt St., $127,188.
Sherwood Homes Inc., 5113 N. 209th Ave., $118,804.
Gottsch Land Co., 3751 N. 192nd Ave., $108,360.
3021 Decatur St., $91,904; Vibrant Homes LLC, 3019 Decatur St., $91,904.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Jennifer A. Baker, 111 S. 88th St., $80,010.
Jess M. Kroenke, 3321 N. 161st Terrace, $64,000.
Craig C. Barker, 3627 U St., $56,664.
Virgil D. Anderson, 6465 Northern Hills Drive, $56,000.
Valmore Riera, 10670 Potter St., $52,318.
Jayson Schmolke, 5513 N. 150th St., $46,318.
Ben Sallenbach, 1932 S. 50th Ave., $44,694.
Anthony P. Negrete, 4656 Drexel St., $41,957.
Oscar Valenzuela, 2003 N. 61st St., $40,000.
Chhandara Kray, 12311 Bedford Ave., $38,385.
Zeta Hammel, 5445 Crown Point Ave., $37,692.
Alan E. Brady, 19517 Marcy St., $35,000.
Eric McPherson, 16422 Hartman Ave., $35,000.
Robin Bates, 4712 N. 192nd Ave., $32,550.
Lisa Frazee-Clark, 14953 Himebaugh Ave., $32,387.
Gungor Seran, 2740 S. 10th St., $31,286.
Scott Wegener, 4410 Vinton St., $30,763.
Leanne M. Crocker, 6547 Pacific St., $30,000.
Fankhauser Revolving Trust, 4815 Ruggles St., $30,000.
Julie A. Barber, 2723 Martin Ave., $27,861.
Ram Khatri, 6506 S. 99th St., $27,459.
Timothy J. Lobbes, 3012 Whitmore St., $27,448.
Timothy O. Merrick, 11716 Himebaugh Circle, $27,122.
Yvonne Wadas, 8125 Potter St., $26,280.
Awad J. Qumseya, 2327 S. 191st St., $26,000.
Ralph D. Hart, 16321 Larimore Circle, $25,336.
James R. Geschwender, 15125 Boyd St., $25,000.
William L. Benson, 2004 N. 54th St., $24,000.
Francis Casper. 6213 S. 43rd St., $24,000.
404 N 39th Street LLC, 404 N. 39th St., $23,540.
Brian M. Carlin, 1025 Ridgewood Ave., $20,000.
Ricardo Vargas, 6252 S. 41st St., $20,000. REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Metropolitan Community College, 3000 Fort St., $2,249,339.
Vivo Apartments Omaha LLC, 11515 Miracle Hills Drive, $750,000.
First National Bank Of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $520,500.
Bucks Inc., 3435 S. 42nd St., $465,009; 2765 S. 13th Court, $24,534; 2765 S. 13th Court, $24,534.
Family Video Movie Club Inc., 16720 Harrison St., $160,000; 16720 Harrison St., $160,000.
Beverly Group LLC, 7824 West Dodge Road, $130,000; 7824 West Dodge Road, $130,000.
Heritage Plaza LLC, 7540 Dodge St., $115,000; 7540 Dodge St., $115,000.
Beth El Synagogue, 14506 California St., $93,000.
Broadmoor Development Co., 9500 West Dodge Road, $80,000.
Lsp2 LLC, 2506 S. 171st Court, $62,900.
Pepperwood Village LLC, 535 N. 155th Plaza, $45,000.
Quartermaster Depot LLC, 1505 S. 21st Court, $42,000.
Randerson Properties LLC, 4871 S. 136th St., $31,600.
Eagle Run Partnership, 13110 Birch Drive, $25,000; 13110 Birch Drive, $25,000.
Mgm146 LLC, 14606 Wright St., $25,000; 14606 Wright St., $25,000.
Hfh2 LLC, 17330 Wright St., $25,000.
The Wallman Optical Co, 12240 Emmet St., $25,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Omaha Airport Authority, 3800 Amelia Earhart Plaza, $1,500,000.
Avg-Cfm 204Q LLC, 5331 S. 204th Ave., $439,116.
Immanuel Retirement Community, 6803 N. 68th Plaza, $68,880; 6804 N. 68th Plaza, $68,880.