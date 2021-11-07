BUILDING PERMITS for Nov. 7

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLINGJaxy & Sky LLC, 2444 S. 182nd Circle, $327,452.
Lena M. Mayes, 8616 Broadmoor Drive, $315,356.
Krejci Development LLC, 4960 S. 224th Plaza, $312,836.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2715 N. 182nd Ave., $234,296; 2703 N. 182nd Ave., $197,112.
Concept Homes & Design Inc., 20612 Laurel Ave., $223,496.
Quest Construction Co., 2029 S. 212th St., $212,648.
Gregory Acero, 21165 C St., $179,972.
Eric J. Haecke, 413 S. 243rd St., $178,504.
Pacesetter Homes Inc., 4439 N. 190th Ave., $172,892.
Whisper Rock Holdings LLC, 5913 N. 209th St., $169,852.
Richland Homes LLC, 4505 S. 215th Ave., $166,344; 4513 S. 215th Ave., $165,584; 8605 N. 176th St., $119,544.
Elkhorn Highland Ridge, 2708 N. 191st Ave., $164,792; 2706 N. 191st Ave., $115,596.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 21402 A St., $159,516.
20535 Fort LLC, 5507 N. 205th St., $158,644; 5905 N. 208th St., $157,116; 20707 Ogden St., $151,220.
Charleston Homes LLC, 20916 Camden Ave., $156,360; 17813 Jaynes St., $155,232.
M Group LLC, 3773 N. 192nd Terrace, $127,188.
Newport Homes LLC, 8111 N. 166th St., $127,008.
Gottsch Land Co., 3759 N. 192nd Ave., $108,720; 3767 N. 192nd Ave., $108,720; 3755 N. 192nd Ave., $108,360; 3763 N. 192nd Ave., $108,360.
Celebrity Homes Inc., 11206 Reynolds St., $136,256; 11154 Reynolds St., $117,920; 11202 Reynolds St., $111,272; 8013 N. 113th St., $105,964; 8009 N. 113th St., $84,160; 8017 N. 113th St., $84,160.
REMODEL RESIDENTIALBrian Sadler, 5676 S. 209th Circle, $250,000.
Andrew Crowe, 7963 Hickory St., $104,904.
Lee V. Arends, 4407 N. 204th Ave., $94,000.
Alan Briggs, 170 S. 166th St., $73,221.
Michael C. McKay, 2408 S. 101st Ave., $67,248.
Scott E. Trofholz Revolving Trust, 17556 Bay Wood Drive, $55,124.
Jon H. Krier, 6241 N. 155th St., $52,600.
Robert P. Steenblock, 704 S. 201st Ave., $50,000.
Betty J. Nichols, 4181 S. 61st St., $50,000.
Steelhead Properties LLC, 4728 Cass St., $45,000.
Jennifer M. Cain, 2325 S. 218th Ave., $45,000.
Dwayne N. Davis, 2414 Ida St., $43,526.
Augustine Santoya, 1612 Burdette St., $41,724.
Andrew C. Hein Jr., 15821 Berry St., $40,000.
Curtis A. Flowers, 3705 N. 101st St., $38,088.
Evan B. Engelman, 2131 S. 61st St., $36,512.
Henry J. Zach, 109 S. 166th St., $28,700.
Michael Horan, 18428 Cinnamon St., $27,657.
William Degraw, 7517 N. 167th Ave., $27,280.
Theodore E. Fischer, 3015 N. 160th St., $26,000.
Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 2027 S. 211th St., $25,000.
Charles D. Hill, 5511 N. 52nd St., $24,710.
Russell P. Zahm, 1312 S. 126th St., $24,330.
Scott Andersh, 7632 Irvington Road, $22,100.
Leslie L. Hill Living Trust, 4406 N. 143rd St., $20,600.
Michelle Reynolds, 10306 Hilltop Road, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIALVillage Pointe Lodging LLC, 215 S. 181st St., $2,680,000.
Schering Corp., 21401 West Center Road, $218,682.
Club At Highland Park Property, 11306 Evans St., $200,000.
Ashton LLC, 1102 N. 12th St., $175,000.
Frederick Square Ltd., 3044 S. 84th St., $160,000; 3044 S. 84th St., $160,000.
FTF Investments LLC, 3304 N. 190th Plaza, $85,000; 3307 N. 190th Plaza, $50,000.
Mosaic Community Development, 1324 N. 40th St., $68,000.
Westplex Limited Partnership, 1121 N. 102nd Court, $65,355.
Steelhead Properties LLC, 4723 Cass St., $45,000.
RS Holdings I LLC, 8409 West Center Road, $43,659; 8409 West Center Road, $43,659.
Regina D. Basile, 1009 William St., $30,800.
T and I Investments LLC, 3721 S. 149th St., $27,500; 3721 S. 149th St., $27,500.
Immanuel Inc., 6818 N. 68th Plaza, $24,574.
OTHER PERMITSMetropolitan Utilities District, 11805 Military Road, $100,000; 11805 Military Road, $100,000; 11805 Military Road, $25,000; 11805 Military Road, $25,000.
August Barone Family Trust, 3949 N. 132nd St., $100,000.
Sean S. Haley, 2520 S. 98th Ave., $68,000.