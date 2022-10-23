 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 23

  • 0

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Seth & Jill Nieuwenh Trust, 5039 S. 224th Plaza, $245,728.

Lpc Properties LLC, 20504 Laurel Ave., $230,912.

Malibu Holdings LLC, 21103 Atwood Ave., $224,388.

Kavan Homes Incorporated, 20810 Frances Circle, $181,212.

Legendary Homes LLC, 6972 N. 172nd St., $160,448.

Kelly Construction Inc., 21009 Atwood Ave., $158,644.

Charleston Homes LLC, 21163 Meredith Ave., $152,344.

Kelly Construction Inc., 21015 Atwood Ave., $149,220.

Blondo 180 LLC, 2301 N. 182nd Ave., $130,544.

Charleston Homes LLC, 21134 Larimore Ave., $117,860.

Dr Horton—Nebraska LLC, 19056 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19052 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19048 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19044 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19102 Grand Ave., $93,072; 19064 Grand Ave., $93,072; 19068 Grand Ave., $93,072; 19060 Grand Ave., $92,424.

Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 5075 Vernon Circle, $94,752.

108 Center Street LLC, 6021 S. 36th Ave., $56,508.

Oelco LLC, 17012 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17016 Nicholas St., $94,948.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Jeffrey D. Putjenter, 7806 Shirley St., $179,192.

Country Club Apartment LLP, 5344 S. 99th St., $92,000.

Douglas E. Cheney, 12946 Jessie Ave., $70,100.

Lannie L. Weak Jr., 312 N. 245th Circle, $59,940.

Amy L. Goering, 2507 N. 60th St., $59,234.

Senorene C. De Rozairo Trust, 16207 Jaynes St., $55,000.

Brandon S. Andrews, 1439 Phelps St., $50,250.

Chelsea Hayes, 2809 Westgate Road, $46,620.

John G. Hudson, 18951 Nina St., $46,560.

Ryan Feltz, 719 N. 158th St., $45,000.

Cynthia L Sukhram, 20204 G St., $44,777.

Richard G Headley, 6432 N. 149th St., $42,973.

Frances A Brady, 3328 S. 95th Circle, $42,210.

Shari L. Kucera, 15925 Burdette St., $38,938.

Hansen Family Trust, 20155 Farnam St., $37,934.

Larry B. Budler, 18103 Atlas St., $36,871.

Andrew L. Pearson, 1320 S. 90th St., $36,696.

2100 S. 60th St. LLC, 2100 S. 60th St., $35,000.

Timothy R. Fulbright, 1922 S. 33rd St., $35,000.

Justin D. Cox, 1803 S. 173rd St., $32,500.

Michael T. Young, 15808 Patrick Ave., $32,000.

Barry And Frances Snyder Trust, 3325 N. 130th Circle, $31,696.

Ponca Tribe Nebraska, 2602 J St., $31,000.

Philip W. Hacker, 681 Hackberry Road, $30,000

Ryan McFarland, 7709 N. 80th St., $28,548.

Teresa Martinez, 3062 S. 49th Ave., $26,957.

Jeffrey A. Williamson, 1502 S. 198th Ave., $26,131.

Saul F. Robles, 3509 S. 48th St., $26,000.

Theodore R. Paintin, 1803 S. 189th Court, $25,280.

Anthony Bujarski, 3326 Monroe St., $25,216.

Steven J. Landolt, 5156 N. 135th Ave., $25,000.

Jesus Rodriguez, 4126 N. 43rd St., $25,000.

Sheetal Munjewar, 19813 Frances St., $25,000.

Michael A. Hintz, 14014 Ogden St., $23,715.

Eric A. Germany, 7318 Valley St., $23,000.

Tara L. Livingston, 4674 Spring St., $22,875.

Debra R. Vice, 5622 Q St., $22,785.

Adam R. Rewolinski, 5042 S. 36th St., $22,571.

Donald E. Etter, 4667 A St., $22,500.

Charles J. Incontro, 2221 S. Sixth St., $22,000.

Ashley Rae Apartments LLC, 3490 S. 82nd St., $22,000.

Michael Drake, 18901 Ontario St., $22,000.

David A. Wand, 1519 S. 198th Ave., $21,934.

Paul & Deborah Grafelman Trust, 15825 Patrick Ave., $21,668.

Salvatore & Emily Greco Trust, 2265 S. 186th St., $21,365.

Michael L. Sheehan, 1936 S. 32nd Ave., $21,205.

Jacob E. Bohac, 5000 Hamilton St., $20,566.

Trina Ciochon, 639 N. 159th St., $20,000.

Galin T. Karpisek & Joyce Trust, 18436 Poppleton Circle, $20,000.

Rodney E. Roberts, 18914 Pierce Plaza, $20,000.

Keith V. Schmidt, 1211 N. 159th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

First National Bank Of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $503,750.

City Of Omaha, 345 Riverfront Drive, $405,000.

Je Service Center LLC, 1805 Leavenworth St., $400,000.

Waterford West LLC, 18881 West Dodge Road, $218,375.

Timber Creek Homes LLC, 2415 E St., $182,270.

Otle Leasing LLC, 7508 F St., $162,000.

Lakeview Properties LLC, 8562 Orchard Ave., $144,100.

Ventas Crown Pointe LLC, 2820 S. 80th St., $103,854.

Clocktower Shopping Ctr, 605 N. 98th St., $98,000.

Ps Mid-West One LLC, 3940 S. 144th St., $62,500.

Toni Webb, 2820 N. 24th St., $50,000.

Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $47,000.

Sre Tab Brandeis LLC, 1705 Douglas St., $43,519.

OTHER PERMITS

MHO II LLC, 4401 Douglas St., $8,874,504.

Woodsonia North Streams LLC, 20112 O Plaza, $5,717,063; 5010 S. 202nd Court, $5,717,063; 5010 S. 202nd Court, $5,717,063; 5024 S. 202nd Court, $5,717,063; 4901 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712;

5008 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712; 5016 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712; 5013 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712; 5005 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712.

Metropolitan Utilities District, 11805 Military Road, $400,000.

Sean Kelley, 8728 Broadmoor Drive. $30,000.

Eddie L. Kane Jr., 3311 Oakridge Road, $20,000.

Susan A. Cap, 4226 Barker Ave., $20,000.

