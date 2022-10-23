BUILDING PERMITS for Oct. 23

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Seth & Jill Nieuwenh Trust, 5039 S. 224th Plaza, $245,728.
Lpc Properties LLC, 20504 Laurel Ave., $230,912.
Malibu Holdings LLC, 21103 Atwood Ave., $224,388.
Kavan Homes Incorporated, 20810 Frances Circle, $181,212.
Legendary Homes LLC, 6972 N. 172nd St., $160,448.
Kelly Construction Inc., 21009 Atwood Ave., $158,644.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21163 Meredith Ave., $152,344.
Kelly Construction Inc., 21015 Atwood Ave., $149,220.
Blondo 180 LLC, 2301 N. 182nd Ave., $130,544.
Charleston Homes LLC, 21134 Larimore Ave., $117,860.
Dr Horton—Nebraska LLC, 19056 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19052 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19048 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19044 Grand Ave., $116,192; 19102 Grand Ave., $93,072; 19064 Grand Ave., $93,072; 19068 Grand Ave., $93,072; 19060 Grand Ave., $92,424.
Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 5075 Vernon Circle, $94,752.
108 Center Street LLC, 6021 S. 36th Ave., $56,508.
Oelco LLC, 17012 Nicholas St., $94,948; 17016 Nicholas St., $94,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Jeffrey D. Putjenter, 7806 Shirley St., $179,192.
Country Club Apartment LLP, 5344 S. 99th St., $92,000.
Douglas E. Cheney, 12946 Jessie Ave., $70,100.
Lannie L. Weak Jr., 312 N. 245th Circle, $59,940.
Amy L. Goering, 2507 N. 60th St., $59,234.
Senorene C. De Rozairo Trust, 16207 Jaynes St., $55,000.
Brandon S. Andrews, 1439 Phelps St., $50,250.
Chelsea Hayes, 2809 Westgate Road, $46,620.
John G. Hudson, 18951 Nina St., $46,560.
Ryan Feltz, 719 N. 158th St., $45,000.
Cynthia L Sukhram, 20204 G St., $44,777.
Richard G Headley, 6432 N. 149th St., $42,973.
Frances A Brady, 3328 S. 95th Circle, $42,210.
Shari L. Kucera, 15925 Burdette St., $38,938.
Hansen Family Trust, 20155 Farnam St., $37,934.
Larry B. Budler, 18103 Atlas St., $36,871.
Andrew L. Pearson, 1320 S. 90th St., $36,696.
2100 S. 60th St. LLC, 2100 S. 60th St., $35,000.
Timothy R. Fulbright, 1922 S. 33rd St., $35,000.
Justin D. Cox, 1803 S. 173rd St., $32,500.
Michael T. Young, 15808 Patrick Ave., $32,000.
Barry And Frances Snyder Trust, 3325 N. 130th Circle, $31,696.
Ponca Tribe Nebraska, 2602 J St., $31,000.
Philip W. Hacker, 681 Hackberry Road, $30,000
Ryan McFarland, 7709 N. 80th St., $28,548.
Teresa Martinez, 3062 S. 49th Ave., $26,957.
Jeffrey A. Williamson, 1502 S. 198th Ave., $26,131.
Saul F. Robles, 3509 S. 48th St., $26,000.
Theodore R. Paintin, 1803 S. 189th Court, $25,280.
Anthony Bujarski, 3326 Monroe St., $25,216.
Steven J. Landolt, 5156 N. 135th Ave., $25,000.
Jesus Rodriguez, 4126 N. 43rd St., $25,000.
Sheetal Munjewar, 19813 Frances St., $25,000.
Michael A. Hintz, 14014 Ogden St., $23,715.
Eric A. Germany, 7318 Valley St., $23,000.
Tara L. Livingston, 4674 Spring St., $22,875.
Debra R. Vice, 5622 Q St., $22,785.
Adam R. Rewolinski, 5042 S. 36th St., $22,571.
Donald E. Etter, 4667 A St., $22,500.
Charles J. Incontro, 2221 S. Sixth St., $22,000.
Ashley Rae Apartments LLC, 3490 S. 82nd St., $22,000.
Michael Drake, 18901 Ontario St., $22,000.
David A. Wand, 1519 S. 198th Ave., $21,934.
Paul & Deborah Grafelman Trust, 15825 Patrick Ave., $21,668.
Salvatore & Emily Greco Trust, 2265 S. 186th St., $21,365.
Michael L. Sheehan, 1936 S. 32nd Ave., $21,205.
Jacob E. Bohac, 5000 Hamilton St., $20,566.
Trina Ciochon, 639 N. 159th St., $20,000.
Galin T. Karpisek & Joyce Trust, 18436 Poppleton Circle, $20,000.
Rodney E. Roberts, 18914 Pierce Plaza, $20,000.
Keith V. Schmidt, 1211 N. 159th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
First National Bank Of Omaha, 1601 Dodge St., $503,750.
City Of Omaha, 345 Riverfront Drive, $405,000.
Je Service Center LLC, 1805 Leavenworth St., $400,000.
Waterford West LLC, 18881 West Dodge Road, $218,375.
Timber Creek Homes LLC, 2415 E St., $182,270.
Otle Leasing LLC, 7508 F St., $162,000.
Lakeview Properties LLC, 8562 Orchard Ave., $144,100.
Ventas Crown Pointe LLC, 2820 S. 80th St., $103,854.
Clocktower Shopping Ctr, 605 N. 98th St., $98,000.
Ps Mid-West One LLC, 3940 S. 144th St., $62,500.
Toni Webb, 2820 N. 24th St., $50,000.
Zeneca Ag Products, 4111 Gibson Road, $47,000.
Sre Tab Brandeis LLC, 1705 Douglas St., $43,519.
OTHER PERMITS
MHO II LLC, 4401 Douglas St., $8,874,504.
Woodsonia North Streams LLC, 20112 O Plaza, $5,717,063; 5010 S. 202nd Court, $5,717,063; 5010 S. 202nd Court, $5,717,063; 5024 S. 202nd Court, $5,717,063; 4901 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712;
5008 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712; 5016 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712; 5013 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712; 5005 S. 201st Plaza, $909,712.
Metropolitan Utilities District, 11805 Military Road, $400,000.
Sean Kelley, 8728 Broadmoor Drive. $30,000.
Eddie L. Kane Jr., 3311 Oakridge Road, $20,000.
Susan A. Cap, 4226 Barker Ave., $20,000.