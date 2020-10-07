$7.3 million Trio project looks to revive corner of 15th and Farnam Streets

“It’s like a maze in here,” Kuehl said, navigating through back staircases, makeshift walls and nonfunctional windows bricked over by exterior facades.

Everything except the Jimmy John’s space would be gutted, said Kuehl, and replaced with one- and two-bedroom apartments on upper floors and revived street-level commercial space.

Rents would range from $900 to $1,700 a month, according to the TIF application. No designated parking stalls are included in the plan; Kuehl said the developer will find tenants spaces in the area. He said no historic tax credits will be tapped for financing, allowing more flexibility in modifying the structure.

Original brick and certain other features would remain when possible, Kuehl said. City planners noted in the TIF paperwork that a landmark structure sits to the east of Trio, and cautioned the developer that rehab “will need to be sensitive to the historic nature of the site and its context.”