A $22 million apartment building to rise at corner of Dodge and 38th Avenue
The Blackstone District has revealed plans for a streetscape makeover expected to boost pedestrian safety and commerce by widening sidewalks and narrowing driving lanes along the trendy midtown Omaha strip.

A 131-unit apartment building — with a coffee shop and some office space — is poised to rise southeast of Dodge Street and 38th Avenue.

Block 38 Street Level

Rendering of 131-unit apartment building proposed for corner of Dodge Street along 38th Avenue. Skylark LLC is developer. Rendering design is by BVH Architecture.

Stephen Sykes, representing Skylark LLC, said his development team was drawn to the nearby University of Nebraska Medical Center, the Blackstone entertainment district and other growing midtown Omaha attractions.

But at least one neighborhood leader, Rhonda Stuberg, bristles at knocking down three residential structures dating back to the early 1900s to make way for the estimated $22 million project. She said the change chips away at the feel of a historic neighborhood.

"It's frustrating," Stuberg said. "We have enough of these huge apartment complexes."

The full Blackstone neighborhood association will hear from Skylark this week and likely take a stand, said president Mark Maser.

Sykes said the developer group already owns the properties, and the area is zoned for apartments. The group plans to seek public tax increment financing to help defray eligible costs, and likely would make that request to the Planning Board next month.

Under the Block 38 proposal, apartments on five upper levels would range in size from studios to two-bedroom units. The lower two levels would contain 130 parking stalls.

A goal, Sykes said, is to create a pedestrian-friendly sidewalk along Dodge Street with landscaping and planters. He said residents would benefit from the ORBT transit system.

He said his team has offered to help relocate tenants from properties to be torn down (101, 115 and 117 S. 38th Ave).

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

Reporter - Money

Cindy covers housing, commercial real estate development and more for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @cgonzalez_owh. Phone: 402-444-1224.

