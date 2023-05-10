Baxter Auto Group has acquired its fifth dealership in the metro Kansas City area.

The dealership group acquired Audi Shawnee Mission, located in Merriam, Kansas, from Holman Auto Group, the company said in a release.

Baxter operates 20 automotive retail stores across the Midwest and Mountain regions representing nine automotive brands, including Audi, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, INFINITI, Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Volkswagen and Ford.

The group serves the communities of Omaha and Lincoln; Kansas City, Kansas; and Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“Baxter is uniquely dedicated to delivering a remarkable guest experience,” said Mickey Anderson, president and CEO of Baxter, in the release. “This commitment leads us to invest with brands that hold a similar high standard of service, and Audi has been an exemplary partner in this respect. We are very pleased to expand our relationship with them into Kansas City.”

With the acquisition, Baxter adds more than 50 new employees to its team, including the current general manager of Audi Shawnee Mission, John Coats.

Audi Shawnee Mission, located at 6601 East Frontage Road, joins Subaru of Olathe, Honda of Olathe, Legends Toyota and Legends Honda as Baxter’s fifth Kansas City metro area location.

Photos: Berkshire Hathaway 2023 annual shareholders meeting weekend in Omaha