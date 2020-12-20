BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 20

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Bethany A. Clark Revolving Trust, 1830 S. 106th St., $351,132.
Tracy Stauffer, 23626 Hampton Road, $283,756.
Woodland Homes Inc., 2026 S. 211th St., $214,216.
Advantage Development Inc., 21940 Karen St., $200,644.
KRT Construction Inc., 21324 Grover St., $196,572.
Crown Ltd., 3507 S. 214th St., $191,176.
Deer Creek Reserve LLC, 12807 Mormon St., $189,192.
Lanoha Pacific Inc., 3902 S. 212th St., $188,764.
Brian Carder Construction Inc., 21602 Grover St., $185,708.
Vencil Construction Inc., 4505 S. 217th Ave., $182,376.
Spruce 180 LLC, 3009 Big Elk Parkway, $178,288; 3214 Big Elk Parkway, $154,028; 3003 N. 183rd St., $152,084.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7123 N. 172nd St., $175,892; 7228 N. 172nd St., $166,736; 6962 N. 172nd St., $155,580.
Frk Development LLC, 4823 N. 187th St., $166,732; 4614 N. 183rd St., $164,632; 18707 Fowler St., $141,196.
Marc David Custom Built, 17332 Potter St., $166,700.
Silverstone Building Co. LLC, 3965 George B. Lake Parkway, $163,104.
Shawn Farwell, 6627 Plum St., $161,708.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4524 S. 217th St., $159,268; 4314 S. 218th Ave., $156,268; 4515 S. 220th St., $149,244; 21713 G St., $136,724.
Logan Ross Kuhl, 18701 Fowler St., $152,564.
Richland Homes LLC, 17614 Clay St., $152,328.
Showcase Homes Inc., 3016 N. 183rd St., $150,496; 3015 Big Elk Parkway, $150,496.
Charleston Homes LLC, 17176 Whitmore St., $147,948; 5008 N. 208th St., $140,392.
H3 Custom Homes LLC, 8020 N. 166th St., $144,620.
Bsr-Fw LLC, 19927 Madison St., $141,592.
Lane Building Corp., 2910 N. 166th Ave., $135,336.
Mercury Contractors Inc., 4404 S. 219th St., $132,700.
Castle Creek LLC, 15451 Ogden Circle, $115,072.
Vibrant Homes LLC 3427 Blondo St., $91,904.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4711 N. 209th St., $147,948.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Alan Huss, 930 S. 117th Court, $200,000.
James K. Dennell, 8643 Broadmoor Drive, $159,184.
Neal T. Wiggs, 715 Riverside Drive, $114,802.
Jason A. John, 21874 Marinda St., $90,000.
Nicholas L. Mizaur, 16324 Valley St., $56,000.
Lee A. Janecek, 16611 Lamp St., $44,100.
Jo A. Biszak, 13824 Wood Valley Drive, $41,387.
Christopher D. Peters, 514 S. 52nd St., $37,171.
Jason E. Roberts, 4303 N. 195th Circle, $35,000.
Charles R. Campbell, 18222 Shadow Ridge Drive, $35,000.
David H. Clark, 3036 S. 101st St., $30,000.
Anthony J. Manganaro, 15520 Windsor Drive, $30,000.
Robert M. Biers, 1506 S. 121st St., $28,958.
Curtis Field, 806 S. 120th Ave., $28,000.
Vithyalakshmi Selvaraj, 2001 S. 211th St., $26,728.
Daniel K. Buller, 10334 Newport Ave., $25,000.
Emily A. Cuenca Living Trust, 19405 Sprague Circle, $25,000.
Jay T. Wissing, 4511 S. 163rd St., $25,000.
Ernest W. Chupp, 8410 Loveland Drive, $24,100.
Paul Davie, 418 S. 82nd St., $22,296.
Donald G. Christensen, 17735 Amy Circle, $21,750.
Michael A. Stcross, 14006 Ohern St., $20,000.
Stephen L. Lawrence, 6410 S. 100th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
SSHI Buildings LLC, 11516 Miracle Hills Drive, $800,000.
Santa Monica Inc., 401 S. 39th St., $344,225.
Ames Industrial Park LLC, 4411 N. 20th St., $75,000.
Legacy West LLC, 17660 Wright St., $70,942.
Quest Corp/Centurylink, 1101 Farnam St., $40,000.
Peels Park Drive LLC, 8412 Park Drive, $29,000.
OTHER PERMITS
THF LLC, 1221 N. 170th St., $8,653,428.
Bishop & Trustees, 285 S. 208th St., $1,000,000.
West Maple Car Wash LLC, 3540 N. 167th Circle, $82,000.
LS Waters LLC, 10605 Burt Circle, $50,000.
Anthony McKinney, 6301 Parker St., $38,400.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.