BUILDING PERMITS for Dec. 27
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Guy A Music, 22777 G Plaza, $441,560.

Stefanie Christensen, 22910 G Plaza, $271,016.

LPC Properties LLC, 21407 B St., $244,768; 2410 S. 219th St., $208,588; 2902 N. 185th Ave., $167,260.

Anthony G. Tirendi, 3518 S. 211th St., $231,452.

Legacy Homes Omaha LLC, 8234 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $193,008; 8228 N. 171st Avenue Circle, $192,196.

Showcase Homes Inc., 4821 N. 183rd St., $191,920.

Barr Homes Inc., 3778 N. 192nd Terrace, $191,676.

Re Sales LLC, 1326 N. 191st Ave., $191,020.

Ideal Designs Remodeling & Co., 21411 A St., $187,468.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4428 S. 219th St., $175,868.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17185 Whitmore St., $170,968.

Blondo 186 LLC, 18402 Corby St., $169,972; 2450 N. 185th St., $165,772.

Indian Creek Reserve LLC, 4726 N. 192nd Ave., $167,664.

Kms-168 LLC, 8234 N. 167th St., $162,952.

Westbury Farm LLC, 21815 I St., $162,276; 21725 G St., $136,312.

Charleston Homes LLC, 5011 N. 209th St., $155,232.

Pine Crest Homes LLC, 19952 Monroe St., $151,060.

Frk Development LLC, 18620 Grand Ave., $150,872.

Richland Homes LLC, 4303 S. 213th St., $115,752; 8914 N. 177th St., $115,752.

JJI Investments LLC, 3051 S. 30th St., $85,440.

Omaha Municipal Land Bank, 2506 Monroe St., $84,000.

Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 3906 N. 18th St., $80,924; 3922 N. 19th St., $80,924.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Beau Starkel, 4616 S. 163rd St., $66,238.

Jerome M. McKenna, 13411 Nicholas St., $50,000.

Habitat For Humanity Of Omaha, 3170 Belvedere Blvd., $40,000.

Ted L. Dondlinger, 1610 S. 75th St., $37,128.

Tracy L. Frans, 536 S. 185th St., $35,000.

Peter J. Fink, 1628 S. 105th St., $30,000.

Ann M. Nordin, 9320 Capitol Ave., $28,000.

Paul W. Oday, 18911 Ruggles St., $28,000.

Michael Hajduk, 2212 S. 42nd St., $26,750.

David D. Ping, 18801 Lafayette Ave., $25,256.

Katheryn R. Harrower, 3524 S. 105th St., $25,000.

Dennis J. Bouckhuyt, 411 S. 152nd Circle, $22,500.

Chad Siedlik, 6616 Winslow Place, $21,000.

Gregory Lemmerman, 15448 Norwick Drive, $20,000.

Rock Investments LLC, 2911 Martha St., $20,000.

Randy D. Jorgensen, 6410 S. 120th Plaza, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Robin R. Khan, 17404 Burke St., $120,000.

Westwood Holdings LLC, 12311 West Center Road, $95,000.

Millard Lumber Inc., 12900 I St., $85,000.

Douglas County, 8015 West Center Road, $76,967.

MS Petroleum LLC, 5608 Ames Ave., $54,208.

Carnation Ballroom LLC, 2711 N. 24th St., $30,000.

Big Score Investors LLC, 6304 N. 73rd Plaza, $24,000.

Laurence A. Welch, 21509 Honeysuckle Drive, $41,472.

OTHER PERMITS

Menards Inc., 700 N. 204th Avenue Circle, $151,159.

Abide Network Inc., 3223 N. 45th St., $100,000.

Boyer 7125 LLC, 7125 Q St., $50,000.

Steven G. Mendlik, 3619 S. 170th Court, $20,000.

