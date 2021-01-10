BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 10

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Husker Hawkeye Dist Inc., 6601 Elderberry Circle, $217,116.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17130 Potter St., $185,332.
Spruce 180 LLC, 2902 Big Elk Parkway, $183,640.
Frk Development LLC, 4617 N. 189th St., $181,548.
Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7629 Kilpatrick Parkway, $177,624.
20535 Fort LLC, 20538 Hartman Ave., $166,924; 5509 N. 207th St., $155,684; 20814 Hartman Ave., $135,800.
Lpc Properties LLC, 2901 N. 185th St., $152,464.
Lane Building Corp., 2906 N. 166th Ave., $151,052.
Kloster Enterprises LLC, 20450 A St., $141,556.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Joel R. Bessmer, 9461 Jackson Circle, $130,000.
John R. McClelland, 9029 Raven Oaks Drive, $61,768.
Richard J. Lebeda, 4111 N. 79th St., $50,000.
Edwin M. Lambert, 5546 N. 153rd Ave., $45,000.
Chad A. Thompson, 615 S. 198th St., $40,000.
Colin P. Conces, 3048 S. 105th Ave., $35,000.
Craig Nelson, 10923 Polk St., $33,000.
Keith Clark, 314 S. 57th St., $30,000.
Mark Passer, 9724 Spring St., $20,000.
Thomas J. Deegan, 19206 Howe Circle, $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Imark LLC, 1520 N. 205th St., $45,000.
GBC Inc., 6790 Grover St., $35,000.
OTHER PERMITS
Union Pacific Railroad Co., 1401 Mike Fahey St., $65,000.
James P. Cerone, 5105 S. 184th Plaza, $40,000.