BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 10
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Husker Hawkeye Dist Inc., 6601 Elderberry Circle, $217,116.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 17130 Potter St., $185,332.

Spruce 180 LLC, 2902 Big Elk Parkway, $183,640.

Frk Development LLC, 4617 N. 189th St., $181,548.

Hubbell Homes Of Omaha LLC, 7629 Kilpatrick Parkway, $177,624.

20535 Fort LLC, 20538 Hartman Ave., $166,924; 5509 N. 207th St., $155,684; 20814 Hartman Ave., $135,800.

Lpc Properties LLC, 2901 N. 185th St., $152,464.

Lane Building Corp., 2906 N. 166th Ave., $151,052.

Kloster Enterprises LLC, 20450 A St., $141,556.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Joel R. Bessmer, 9461 Jackson Circle, $130,000.

John R. McClelland, 9029 Raven Oaks Drive, $61,768.

Richard J. Lebeda, 4111 N. 79th St., $50,000.

Edwin M. Lambert, 5546 N. 153rd Ave., $45,000.

Chad A. Thompson, 615 S. 198th St., $40,000.

Colin P. Conces, 3048 S. 105th Ave., $35,000.

Craig Nelson, 10923 Polk St., $33,000.

Keith Clark, 314 S. 57th St., $30,000.

Mark Passer, 9724 Spring St., $20,000.

Thomas J. Deegan, 19206 Howe Circle, $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Imark LLC, 1520 N. 205th St., $45,000.

GBC Inc., 6790 Grover St., $35,000.

OTHER PERMITS

Union Pacific Railroad Co., 1401 Mike Fahey St., $65,000.

James P. Cerone, 5105 S. 184th Plaza, $40,000.

