BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 3
SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING

Elizabeth D. White, 4309 S. 234th Plaza, $475,312.

Christine Jackson, 20916 Barbara Plaza Circle, $366,388.

Phi LLC 18717 Patrick Ave., $250,520.

Jeffrey Bergstrom, 20940 George B. Lake Parkway, $223,584.

Highland Builders LLC, 21328 A St., $199,948.

Spruce 180 LLC, 18501 Binney St., $185,244; 2907 N. 185th St., $156,720.

Frk Development LLC, 4815 N. 189th St., $175,868; 18759 Larimore St., $150,496 .

Advantage Development Inc., 4504 S. 221st St., $169,936.

Richland Homes LLC, 4356 S. 214th St., $167,892; 8610 N. 177th St., $120,964.

Mercury Contractors Inc., 4216 S. 218th Ave., $164,984.

Robert Jepsen, 6406 S. 207th Avenue Circle, $163,404.

Ramm Holdings LLC, 2308 N. 186th St., $153,116.

Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7232 N. 172nd St., $152,472; 6977 N. 172nd St., $127,008.

Westbury Farm LLC, 4205 S. 219th St., $150,680.

Newport Homes LLC, 8214 N. 129th St., $147,488.

Dreamscape Homes, 18803 Taylor Circle, $147,484.

Charleston Homes LLC, 4912 N. 209th Ave., $145,652.

Hildy Construction Inc., 5409 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5405 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5401 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5413 N. 209th St., $100,538.

REMODEL RESIDENTIAL

Kyle Robino, 3410 S. 101st St., $525,000.

Thomas Meade, 8929 N. 172nd St., $165,000.

Robert H. Lindau, 10607 Canyon Road, $154,204.

James Blackledge, 7716 N. 209th Circle, $150,000.

David R. Robinson, 14883 Himebaugh Circle, $57,490.

Arthur L. Wallace Jr., 3115 N. 172nd St., $55,000.

Peter Jenkins, 18968 Spaulding Circle, $48,000.

Gary R. Hagebush, 14724 California St., $43,630.

Nate Leonard, 13805 Hamilton St., $40,000.

Zachary J. Turner, 4405 S. 174th Ave., $36,870.

Brian M. Kalasek, 20009 Pierce St., $35,000.

Jonathan Jacobi, 2217 S. 218th St., $34,434.

Darwin A. Mohr, 3522 N. 57th St., $30,000.

Edward A. Toner, 5017 S. 171st Circle, $29,660.

Rene D. Tesar, 4952 S. 150th Plaza, $28,270.

Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 2303 S. 220th Ave., $25,000.

Brian T. Eccleston, 14561 Hascall St., $22,817.

Kavan Homes Inc., 19253 Ruggles Circle, $20,000.

Odale B. Jordan, 4134 N. 38th St., $20,000.

REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL

Omaha-Douglas Public Building, 1723 Harney St., $2,000,000.

Salvation Army Arc, 2551 Dodge St., $80,000.

Tjc Enterprises Inc., 4545 Leavenworth St., $27,286.

Park Place Apt Limited Partners, 12115 William Plaza, $23,255.

OTHER PERMITS

Edward Rose Development Co. LLC, 20820 Welch Plaza, $2,219,580; 5023 S. 209th Plaza, $1,470,693; 5043 S. 209th Plaza, $1,470,693; 5023 S. 209th Plaza, $85,606; 5043 S. 209th Plaza, $85,606; 20820 Welch Plaza, $71,714;

20830 Welch Plaza, $67,436.

Kyle Robino, 3410 S. 101st St., $60,000.

