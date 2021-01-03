BUILDING PERMITS for Jan. 3

SINGLE-FAMILY DWELLING
Elizabeth D. White, 4309 S. 234th Plaza, $475,312.
Christine Jackson, 20916 Barbara Plaza Circle, $366,388.
Phi LLC 18717 Patrick Ave., $250,520.
Jeffrey Bergstrom, 20940 George B. Lake Parkway, $223,584.
Highland Builders LLC, 21328 A St., $199,948.
Spruce 180 LLC, 18501 Binney St., $185,244; 2907 N. 185th St., $156,720.
Frk Development LLC, 4815 N. 189th St., $175,868; 18759 Larimore St., $150,496 .
Advantage Development Inc., 4504 S. 221st St., $169,936.
Richland Homes LLC, 4356 S. 214th St., $167,892; 8610 N. 177th St., $120,964.
Mercury Contractors Inc., 4216 S. 218th Ave., $164,984.
Robert Jepsen, 6406 S. 207th Avenue Circle, $163,404.
Ramm Holdings LLC, 2308 N. 186th St., $153,116.
Anchor Pointe Development LLC, 7232 N. 172nd St., $152,472; 6977 N. 172nd St., $127,008.
Westbury Farm LLC, 4205 S. 219th St., $150,680.
Newport Homes LLC, 8214 N. 129th St., $147,488.
Dreamscape Homes, 18803 Taylor Circle, $147,484.
Charleston Homes LLC, 4912 N. 209th Ave., $145,652.
Hildy Construction Inc., 5409 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5405 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5401 N. 209th St., $100,778; 5413 N. 209th St., $100,538.
REMODEL RESIDENTIAL
Kyle Robino, 3410 S. 101st St., $525,000.
Thomas Meade, 8929 N. 172nd St., $165,000.
Robert H. Lindau, 10607 Canyon Road, $154,204.
James Blackledge, 7716 N. 209th Circle, $150,000.
David R. Robinson, 14883 Himebaugh Circle, $57,490.
Arthur L. Wallace Jr., 3115 N. 172nd St., $55,000.
Peter Jenkins, 18968 Spaulding Circle, $48,000.
Gary R. Hagebush, 14724 California St., $43,630.
Nate Leonard, 13805 Hamilton St., $40,000.
Zachary J. Turner, 4405 S. 174th Ave., $36,870.
Brian M. Kalasek, 20009 Pierce St., $35,000.
Jonathan Jacobi, 2217 S. 218th St., $34,434.
Darwin A. Mohr, 3522 N. 57th St., $30,000.
Edward A. Toner, 5017 S. 171st Circle, $29,660.
Rene D. Tesar, 4952 S. 150th Plaza, $28,270.
Pohlad Custom Homes Inc., 2303 S. 220th Ave., $25,000.
Brian T. Eccleston, 14561 Hascall St., $22,817.
Kavan Homes Inc., 19253 Ruggles Circle, $20,000.
Odale B. Jordan, 4134 N. 38th St., $20,000.
REMODEL NON-RESIDENTIAL
Omaha-Douglas Public Building, 1723 Harney St., $2,000,000.
Salvation Army Arc, 2551 Dodge St., $80,000.
Tjc Enterprises Inc., 4545 Leavenworth St., $27,286.
Park Place Apt Limited Partners, 12115 William Plaza, $23,255.
OTHER PERMITS
Edward Rose Development Co. LLC, 20820 Welch Plaza, $2,219,580; 5023 S. 209th Plaza, $1,470,693; 5043 S. 209th Plaza, $1,470,693; 5023 S. 209th Plaza, $85,606; 5043 S. 209th Plaza, $85,606; 20820 Welch Plaza, $71,714;
20830 Welch Plaza, $67,436.
Kyle Robino, 3410 S. 101st St., $60,000.