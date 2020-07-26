Carson Group holds 'topping off' for west Omaha headquarters

Construction of the new Carson Group headquarters continued during the pandemic and has reached its pinnacle height — which called for a “topping off” celebration Friday at the site southwest of 144th Street and West Dodge Road.

Company spokeswoman Kendra Galante said about 40 Carson Group supporters gathered for the occasion, including several employees, founder Ron Carson and his toddler grandson, Carson Morales.

Galante said the event featured contractor JE Dunn Construction hoisting the final steel beam into place atop a tower. The beam contains names of various “stakeholders,” who over the last several days signed it.

The event at the Heartwood Preserve redevelopment site was an opportunity for employees to see each other after having worked remotely because of the pandemic since March 16th.

“With the uncertainty around the coronavirus ... it does speak to that future hope,” Galante said.

Carson, a financial services group, is partnering with developer Tetrad Property Group to build and co-own the estimated $50 million, six-story headquarters on eight acres. Another building is to come later in the anticipated second phase. The complex is to be a northern anchor on the broader Heartwood Preserve.

Galante said the move to the new headquarters is projected to be spring of 2021.

