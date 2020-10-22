Convenience store comes to downtown Capitol District

"For years, downtown Omaha has been clamoring for a quick place to buy healthy, easy food options and to pick up everyday essentials," she said. "The concept and feel of this store combined with the incredible location that comes with being part of the Capitol District makes this a perfect fit."

The store has no fuel. It emphasizes its sustainability focus with the use of recycled paper bags, compostable silverware and straws and recyclable cups and lids.

Store hours are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (closing an hour later Thursday through Saturday), though kitchen hours are a bit different.

Kum & Go has been in business for 60 years, and shares 10% of profits with charitable causes. The family-owned chain that was established in Hampton, Iowa, has 400 stores in 11 states.

