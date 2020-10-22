Convenience store comes to downtown Capitol District

A Kum & Go has opened in the Capitol District, bringing a convenience store to help fill a void for groceries within a stroll of downtowners.
The walk-up store is in a 1,500-square-foot bay along Capitol Avenue near 12th Street, and specializes in freshly prepared foods and an assortment of beverages and snacks.
Patrons will find beer, wine, energy drinks and snacks such as chips, candy, protein bars and beef jerky. The kitchen prepares fresh sandwiches such as turkey cheddar wraps and also serves premade items such a pizza.
Shelves also contain a limited selection of canned foods like Chef Boyardee ravioli and corn, cough drops, aspirin, deodorant and toilet paper. There's also a section of small electronic and phone accessories.
The Kum & Go is the latest addition to the mixed-use Capitol District that includes 218 apartments, a 333-room, full-service Marriott Hotel, office space, several bars, restaurants and other retailers.
Amanda Frank of the Capitol District calls the "upscale" convenience store a needed go-to place for residents of the district's apartments as well as other neighbors.
"For years, downtown Omaha has been clamoring for a quick place to buy healthy, easy food options and to pick up everyday essentials," she said. "The concept and feel of this store combined with the incredible location that comes with being part of the Capitol District makes this a perfect fit."
The store has no fuel. It emphasizes its sustainability focus with the use of recycled paper bags, compostable silverware and straws and recyclable cups and lids.
Store hours are from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. (closing an hour later Thursday through Saturday), though kitchen hours are a bit different.
Kum & Go has been in business for 60 years, and shares 10% of profits with charitable causes. The family-owned chain that was established in Hampton, Iowa, has 400 stores in 11 states.
