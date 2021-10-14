 Skip to main content
Fall Parade of Homes begins
Fall Parade of Homes begins

Visitors to this year's Fall Parade of Homes will get free entry to check out participating new homes from Bellevue to Valley. The event hosted by the Metro Omaha Builders Association will be held this weekend and next.

Two dozen newly-constructed homes of various styles will be available to tour from noon to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Ranging in price from about $270,000 to $1.4 million, the residences include single-family houses and villas.

Since 1959, MOBA has showcased homes by different builders and in various Omaha area neighborhoods. The event provides inspiration and ideas for those seeking to buy or remodel homes.

A new Omaha Parade of Homes app for iPhone and iPad provides directions for the tour and other information.

cindy.gonzalez@owh.com, 402-444-1224

