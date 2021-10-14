Fall Parade of Homes begins

Take a look at the top photos from 2020 as captured by the photojournalist of the Omaha World-Herald
Visitors to this year's Fall Parade of Homes will get free entry to check out participating new homes from Bellevue to Valley. The event hosted by the Metro Omaha Builders Association will be held this weekend and next.
Archistructure homebuilder
28410 Laurel Circle, Flatwater Lake subdivision
Mandy McGregor Photography
Cindy Gonzalez
World-Herald Staff Writer
Two dozen newly-constructed homes of various styles will be available to tour from noon to 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Archistructure homebuilding
28410 Laurel Circle, Flatwater Lake
Mandy McGregor Photography
Cindy Gonzalez
World-Herald Staff Writer
Ranging in price from about $270,000 to $1.4 million, the residences include single-family houses and villas.
Since 1959, MOBA has showcased homes by different builders and in various Omaha area neighborhoods. The event provides inspiration and ideas for those seeking to buy or remodel homes.
Silverthorn Custom Homes 4401 S 218 th Street – Westbury Farms – House #16 in Parade of Homes
Cindy Gonzalez
World-Herald Staff Writer
A new Omaha Parade of Homes app for iPhone and iPad provides directions for the tour and other information.
Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of October 2021
The sun sets as Michigan works on their second drive of the game against Nebraska Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Max Dye front, and his brother Rex, climb the Husker Legacy outside of Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and Michigan on Saturday. Max is 8, Rex is 5, and they are from Sutherland, Nebraska and will be attending their first game.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
The boys start their race during the Metro Conference Cross Country Meet on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost smiles as his team celebrates a touchdown late in the second quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's Taylor Ward scores past Lake Superior State's Ethan Langenegger during their game on Sunday at Baxter Arena.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Samori Toure hauls in a long touchdown pass during the third quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson greets kids in the northwest corner of Memorial Stadium after defeating Northwestern football 56-7 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson tries to rally the crowd in the third quarter against Northwestern on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is lifted in the air after scoring his second touchdown of the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant breaks free on a long run during the first quarter against Northwestern during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Kendall Coley is introduced during the Husker Hoops Opening Night celebration at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Ed Hubner, left, and Riley Mahoney warm up before playinng North Platte on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte's Kolten Tilford, left, can't stop Omaha Creighton Prep's Jack Stessman as he breaks away for a 65-yard second-quarter touchdown run on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Genesis Eggerson, 15, poses in the pink ball pit as her mom, Rachel Fox of Omaha, uses a remote to take photos during an opening event Thursday for Oh Snap!, a selfie studio at Westroads Mall.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.