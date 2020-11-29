Futures File: Blinken, Yellen, and Kerry to Serve Key Roles

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen three key Cabinet members who could play a major role in determining commodity production, consumption and trade and, ultimately, impact the entire world’s economy.

The incoming administration’s choices of Antony Blinken as secretary of state and Janet Yellen as secretary of the treasury were well-received by the financial markets. They were generally recognized as likely to overcome their respective challenges in world affairs and economic policy. John Kerry, in a new post as climate envoy, was praised for his high level of knowledge and experience in dealing with climate change issues. Blinken and Yellen will have to be confirmed by the Senate, but Kerry’s new post will not.

Stock index futures rallied sharply upon the announcement that Yellen was picked to lead the Treasury. Analysts praised her exceptional reputation and credibility during the term she served as chair of the Federal Reserve Board. The Blinken selection was seen as one that will rebuild America’s relationships around the world, serving as a centrist diplomat who could help our nation gain respect and cooperation. Yellen stated that she would support greater government spending to help our economy recover from the pandemic. The Dow Jones futures contract rose about 700 points during the week.