Futures File: Sugar prices are on the rise

Sugar prices have been climbing for the past six months and hit new highs midweek. A virus in sugar beets in Europe and a drought in Thailand, a major cane sugar producer, have threatened supply.

Sugar, though less dominant in U.S. diets, serves as a major source of food calories in developing countries such as India. Brazil, the world’s largest producer, also uses a major proportion of their crop to produce ethanol as an alternative to burning petroleum-based fuels.

As of midday Friday, raw sugar for March delivery traded at about 14 cents per pound.

Cotton sails Higher

Cotton, the other white commodity, also has been rallying sharply for six months, and scored new highs on Friday on fears that Hurricane Delta could damage plants in Southern states. Heavy, prolonged rains could hurt production and delay harvest.

The demand side for cotton has not been too great as, COVID has slowed retail buying and relatively cheap petroleum prices make polyester less expensive, creating competition.

Cotton for December delivery traded at 68 cents per pound following a USDA report that lowered estimated total U.S. cotton production to 17.0 million bales.

Crude oil bounced higher