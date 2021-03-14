Health clinic for teens and young adults to join Benson's eclectic corridor

A former thrift store along Benson's main commercial strip is being transformed into a health care clinic for teens and young adults.

Charles Drew Health Center Inc. chose the 5920 Maple St. site to better reach that area's growing target population, said the network's chief executive officer Kenny McMorris.

He noted that the 6,000-square-foot property is near Benson High School and a middle school. Expected to open this summer, the clinic will offer comprehensive physical, mental and behavioral health care and cater to people 15 to 24 years old.

"We're trying to do everything we can to build healthy habits early, to ensure young people are thriving," McMorris said. "This is our way of advancing health care."

He said Charles Drew wants the new clinic space to be inviting and accessible to young people, adding that it won't have a traditional clinic look. He said the estimated project cost is about $825,000.

No one will be turned away, said McMorris, as the Charles Drew mission is to alleviate barriers to health care including affordability. He said the clinic will offer some nontraditional hours and will stay open certain nights.

Sister community health care center OneWorld has similar clinics in South Omaha and west Omaha.